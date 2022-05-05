Benicio Delgado Escalante dashed across a grassy clearing at Mines of Spain State Recreation Area on Wednesday morning, clutching a handful of twigs he had gathered.
“What about these sticks?” the Table Mound Elementary School kindergartner asked his classmates, who were busy constructing a nest for a stuffed bunny using a paper plate and any natural materials they could find.
“Maybe we need a little bit of grass,” said Layla Woosley, eyeing the pile of sticks growing around the group’s rabbit.
The students were completing the activity as part of the Dubuque Community School District’s Outdoor Adventures program, launched last fall in partnership with Dubuque County Conservation to offer all elementary students an outdoor, science learning experience.
“Every single kid across every single school gets this opportunity,” said Taylor Schaefers, a naturalist with Dubuque County Conservation. “And it’s tied to curriculum, so it’s more than just a fun field trip — they’re getting experience with what they learn about.”
Last summer, the district and Dubuque County Conservation agreed to split the cost of hiring Schaefers, who manages the Outdoor Adventures curriculum. Throughout the school year, all students in pre-kindergarten through fifth grade have taken part in the program, which the district hopes to make a permanent offering, according to Brooke Ludovissy, educational support team leader for science and social studies.
She said each grade completed activities focused on a different topic. For example, third-grade students visited Proving Grounds Recreation Area to study prairie ecosystems, first-graders experienced a mobile planetarium at their schools, and children in fourth grade learned about geology at Mines of Spain earlier this spring.
The kindergarten program was focused on animal behaviors and habitats, which the students have studied in class, according to Table Mound kindergarten teacher Rachael Kilburg.
“This is all what they’ve been talking about in the classroom, but to do it hands-on is amazing,” she said. “It puts it in perspective for them.”
Ludovissy told the eager students that adult rabbits build nests to keep their babies safe from animals such as foxes and hawks.
“We want to keep (our bunny) safe, we want to keep it protected, and most importantly, we want to make sure no predators can find it,” she said, as the children got to work.
While Benicio and Layla covered their stuffed rabbit with sticks, a group of students on the other side of the clearing lowered their bunny into a hole and were covering the opening with leaves, sticks and bark.
“The fox would never see our camouflage!” exclaimed Glenn Moris as he worked.
After the students completed their nests, Ludovissy carried a stuffed fox around the clearing as if searching for prey. The children giggled as the fox passed by their bunnies, unable to find them due to the students’ cleverly constructed nests.
At another nearby station, Green Iowa Americorps Land and Water Steward Julia Rodewald helped the children search for bugs under rocks, inside logs and beneath piles of leaves. The kids shrieked with both fright and fascination as their friends unearthed worms, spiders and beetles.
Chloe Hillebrand used a stick to dig a small hole in the damp earth.
“I’m looking for snakes because snakes are under the ground,” she explained.
Her classmate Harper Klopfenstein held up a bright green net.
“I almost got a spider, but it ran away too quickly,” she said.
The day also included two other stations: a storywalk, on which students and teachers read a picture book posted along a trail, and a bird-based activity in which students used objects such as chopsticks, eyedroppers and tweezers to see how different birds use their beaks to pick up food.
Ludovissy said that throughout May, kindergartners at each school will complete the same activities at an outdoor area near their campus, such as Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens, Flora Park or Bee Branch Creek Greenway.
“That way, we can show kids what they see in their backyards and what they see in their neighborhood, so it has more of a personal connection to them,” she said. “ … We really want the kids to go home excited about what they learned and ask their parents if they can go back to that park and teach them what they learned.”