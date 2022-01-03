EPWORTH, Iowa — When a Methodist from Epworth and a Catholic from Bankston met to exchange vows, they established the foundations of a 65-year marriage that still is going strong.
Bill Beyer and Marilyn Pins were two farm kids from Dubuque County. Today, they have seven children, 15 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
“We have a mixed marriage: I’m Catholic, and he’s Methodist,” Marilyn said. “At that time, everybody said, ‘Oh, it ain’t gonna work. It ain’t gonna work. It ain’t gonna last.’ Well, we showed them.”
Their first real date was at a fireman’s dance in Epworth.
“We both played basketball,” Marilyn said. “He played for Epworth High School, and I played for Bankston. We’d meet like that.”
They regularly went to Melody Mill in Dubuque.
“Sometimes three nights a week,” Bill said.
Eventually, they decided to get married and were engaged sometime between when they both graduated high school in 1953 and three years later.
“I feel like I found the person that I wanted to spend my life with,” Marilyn said.
“I did likewise,” Bill said.
When Bill and Marilyn were married on Sept. 12, 1956, at St. Joseph Church in Farley, he was 21, and she was 20. Bill’s uncle played the accordion for musician Andy Doll, and the band played at the wedding reception.
Bill worked at Dubuque Packing Co. for 29 years. Marilyn worked as a bookkeeper until she had their first child. In total, Bill and Marilyn had five sons, Gary, Ken, Marty, Bill and Tom Beyer, and two twin daughters, Kim Olson and Kris Jensen. Marty died in 2020.
The family lived in Farley until 1970, when they moved to the edge of Epworth and took over Bill’s father’s farm, raising cattle and then hogs.
“He was putting in really long days but would still find a way to be everywhere for us,” Kris said of Bill, who still was working at the Pack.
At home, Marilyn took care of the children.
“I remember baking a lot with Mom,” Kim said. “There was definitely always a home-cooked meal on the table every night and a well-rounded meal.”
Their children said Bill and Marilyn offered tough, but unconditional, love.
“You knew where you stood with them,” Kim said. “They were definitely firm growing up, but I think that’s a good thing.”
In Farley, Bill had been a part of the fire department. After the move, Bill joined the Epworth Community Fire Department’s Rural Board, where he served for 35 years.
All five sons played football and four wrestled. The girls played volleyball, basketball and softball. Bill and Marilyn went to every game they could.
“We’re a very loving, strong, genuine family,” Kris said. “I couldn’t ask for better. I think Mom and Dad had a lot to do with that.”
When the twins were in high school, Marilyn took a job as a secretary for the athletic director at Western Dubuque High School, where she worked for 17 years.
Bill left the Pack in 1981 and found himself also working for the school district. He started out as a substitute bus driver, winding through the hilly roads near Balltown on icy mornings, before he got his own route in Worthington.
Both Bill and Marilyn loved working with children.
“When I retired, I missed the kids,” Marilyn said. “You miss the everyday. ... You could almost name every kid in that high school by first name.”
After retirement, she and Bill continued to go to Western Dubuque sporting events to support the students.
Bill retired from driving the bus in 2007, but at least one of the children he drove to school still sends a Christmas card every year.
Marilyn enjoyed bowling. Bill enjoyed softball until a couple of knee surgeries made playing difficult. He then took up woodworking, becoming a prolific clockmaker.
The Beyer house and the homes of each of their children are full of wooden clocks, Gary said.
In 2017, Bill and Marilyn moved into Epworth, plucking a large stone bearing the “Beyer” name from the farm and placing it in their new front yard.
“They love each other dearly,” Gary said. “She takes good care of him, and he does what he can to take care of her.”