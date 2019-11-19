Galena Food Pantry will hold a half-marathon to raise money for the organization.
The 13-mile race will be held at 10 a.m. Nov. 29 through The Galena Territory. It will raise funds for the pantry’s regular food purchases, according to a press release.
There is no set fee for registration. Participants are encouraged to donate what they feel is appropriate.
Runners, walkers, bicycle riders and dog walkers and horse riders are all welcome to participate.
Packet pickup will start at 8 a.m.
Contact Jack Bernhardt at 312-543-6491 or bernhardtlogistics@gmail.com to inquire about registering for the event.