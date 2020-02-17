BELLEVUE, Iowa — What started as a holiday visit to a local nursing facility has turned into a regular volunteer opportunity for Lilliana Tracy.
The Marquette Catholic Schools sixth-grader now pays a visit to Mill Valley Care Center about every six weeks to spend time with a pair of residents.
“It makes me feel really happy that I’m a person that can make someone’s struggle ease into happiness, so that makes me feel really good,” she said.
Those visits have sparked in
Lilliana a love of spending time with residents at Mill Valley. Lilliana’s efforts there recently garnered her statewide recognition when she was named one of Iowa’s top youth volunteers by The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards.
“I think something to take from this and Lilliana’s leadership is that small things can make a big difference,” said Julie Schmidt, a school counselor at Marquette and middle and high school youth minister at St. Joseph Catholic Church. “You can do small things day to day that make a difference for other people.”
Three Christmas seasons ago, members of Lilliana’s church set out a tree with the names of home-bound people or residents of nursing homes who could benefit from a friendly visit.
Lilliana thought it would be fun to visit one of the residents, so she took a name from the tree. She loved visiting with the resident so much that she decided to keep going.
The next year, she took a second resident’s name from the tree to add to her visits.
Whenever Lilliana pays a visit to Mill Valley, she does activities with the residents such as playing games or watching the Chicago Cubs. She often brings treats for the two residents she visits, as well.
Lilliana said she enjoys getting to know the people she visits with and spending time with people who might otherwise get lonely.
She wants to keep going as long as she can and to find even more people with whom she can visit.
“I can just imagine myself just having to go from one person to the next person to the next person to the next person to the next person, and next thing you know, I have 20 people to visit,” Lilliana said.
Lilliana loves meeting and talking to new people, so activities such as helping out at a nursing facility are a “natural fit” for her, her mother, Marcine Tracy, said.
“It made her dad and I happy and proud to see her using her gifts ... to use that to relieve some of the loneliness that the residents experience,” Tracy said.
In addition to spending time at Mill Valley, Lilliana also stays active volunteering in other ways by helping out at church, assisting at school and parish fundraisers and serving food at the Dubuque Rescue Mission.
“I think in my mind, it’s kind of like my duty to really help people,” Lilliana said. “I think that’s why I’m in this world: to help people.”