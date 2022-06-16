Iowa officials will test 58 more water supplies, including Dubuque’s, this summer for “forever chemicals” that can cause serious health conditions.
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources will take finished water samples and raw water samples from two wells in the Dubuque drinking water supply to determine if they contain detectable amounts of perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, typically categorized as PFAS. Other area Iowa communities to be tested for the chemicals include Monticello and McGregor.
PFAS, called “forever chemicals,” are compounds made of strong chemical bonds, rendering them resistant to degradation in water. They were previously used in a variety of products, including nonstick cookware, carpet, clothing, paper packaging for food and some firefighting foams. The Iowa DNR states that long-term exposure to these chemicals through drinking water consumption could result in detrimental health effects, including fetal development defects and certain types of cancer.
The City of Dubuque last tested for PFAS in 2013 and 2015. In both cases, the samples rendered no detections of PFAS above the laboratory reporting limit, the smallest concentration of a chemical that can be reported by a laboratory.
The city on Wednesday issued a press release highlighting its recently published annual water quality report.
“The drinking water met all state and federal water quality requirements and had no drinking water violations in 2021,” the release stated.
The report shows results for the city’s drinking water for more than 20 “regulated contaminants,” including nitrates, coliform bacteria, lead and sodium.
The release notes that the city water plant “sources water from aquifers and produces an average 6.5 million gallons of treated water per day.”
The Iowa DNR is testing drinking water sources throughout the state to determine the overall presence of PFAS and PFOA before developing a comprehensive response plan.
Last year, 68 water supplies were tested in Iowa, including the water systems of Manchester, Iowa, and Big River United Energy in Dyersville, Iowa. While those two water systems did not test positive for detectable amounts of PFAS, 13 other systems throughout the state did, prompting further testing, according to Mark Moeller, water supply engineering supervisor for the Iowa DNR.
Moeller said communities selected for testing possess drinking wells of shallow depth that might have previously used PFAS in a local industry or in the use of firefighting foam by the local fire department.
“Firefighter foam is a major one,” Moeller said. “We’re looking at shallow wells in proximity to known or possible locations of where PFAS have either been produced or used.”
On Wednesday, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency issued a nonbinding health advisory that stated water containing PFAS of at least 4 parts per trillion could pose a potential health risk, replacing the 2016 guidelines of 70 parts per trillion.
Moeller said water samples from the selected communities will be taken this summer, though he could not provide a time for when the results would be revealed.
Cecilia Naughton, environmental specialist for the Iowa DNR, said the state likely will continue to test even more water supplies throughout Iowa in the coming years.
“It’s going to be ongoing for a considerable length of time,” Naughton said. “Until we have a good picture of what is going on in the state of Iowa, there will be more testing.”
Illinois officials recently tested 1,749 community water supplies. In Jo Daviess County, only one tested drinking water system, Mount Vernon Association Inc., produced results indicating PFAS levels above the state’s current guidance levels. That water system serves 491 residents between East Dubuque and Menominee.
Mark Crouch, operator for Mount Vernon Association, said the Illinois EPA currently is only requiring further testing of the water supply system but has not requested any remediation actions be taken.
While Wisconsin has a program providing funding for volunteer testing of local water systems, no mandatory statewide testing has been conducted.
From January 2023 to December 2025, the EPA will require all public water systems that serve a population of at least 3,300 people to test for PFAS and lithium. Moeller said future testing by the state will try to focus on smaller public water systems to ensure that the wells of less populated communities are also being checked for PFAS.
