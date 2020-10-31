Dubuque County’s newest high school graduates outperformed their peers statewide and nationally on the ACT college entrance exam.
Students in Dubuque Community Schools’ Class of 2020 earned an average composite score of 22.8. The statewide average for Iowa was 21.1, while the national average was 20.6.
“Our students are performing well when compared to the state,” said Mark Burns, the district’s executive director of secondary education.
At Wahlert Catholic High School in Dubuque, 2020 graduates had an average score of 23.4. In the Western Dubuque Community School District, the average was 22.8
ACT officials recently released achievement data for the Class of 2020, detailing how students fared both nationally and at the state level. Out of 28 tri-state area school districts in Iowa and Wisconsin for which the Telegraph Herald received ACT data, 20 had average composite scores even with or above their state, while eight were below their state’s average.
Increasing accessibility
Dubuque Community Schools’ 2020 graduates who took the ACT also met the test’s college readiness benchmarks at a higher rate than students statewide. Students who meet those benchmarks are considered to have a high probability of succeeding in first-year college courses.
In Dubuque schools, 75% of students met the English benchmark, 56% met the math benchmark, 62% met the reading benchmark, 51% met the science benchmark and 40% met all four.
Burns said the Class of 2020’s scores were in line with what the district has seen in recent years and that students’ scores for the college readiness benchmarks compare favorably to the state.
Wahlert Principal Ron Meyers said he was happy with Wahlert graduates’ scores, particularly the fact that 88% of students met the English college readiness benchmark.
“We’ve been putting a real emphasis on writing the last four, five years,” he said.
Kelly Simon, WD’s director of curriculum, instruction and assessment, said efforts such as offering an ACT preparation class and giving students retired ACT tests help students prepare for when they take the college entrance exam.
“For the last five years, at least, we’re always wavering around that same number, plus or minus not more than one or two points, so in general, obviously what we’re doing in our system is working,” she said.
Both Wahlert and Dubuque public schools this year are implementing efforts to make the ACT more accessible to students.
Dubuque Community Schools leaders are planning a testing day in March in which all high school juniors will have the chance to take the ACT, community college placement tests or the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery test.
Burns said the testing day aims to help get students thinking about life after high-school graduation and to help students who might face barriers to taking the test.
“What we know through research is, if a student takes the ACT and they fill out the (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) they’re more likely to go on to college,” Burns said.
This fall, Wahlert offered a testing day for students to help students who have struggled to find testing sites during the COVID-19 pandemic. About 130 students took the test that day, Meyers said.
Meyers is planning on Wahlert hosting another school testing day in the spring. While the school testing days started because of the pandemic, he hopes the practice sticks around.
“As long as ACT allows us to test in that manner, in that format because, again, so many of our kids take it, why wouldn’t we offer that?” he said.
Different Tactics
Tri-state students take the ACT at different rates depending on the state, and sometimes the district, in which they live. That can end up reflecting in different average scores among districts.
In Wisconsin, 100% of 2020 graduates took the test because it is part of their state assessments, and the state’s average score was 20.1. Bellevue (Iowa) High School officials also require all of their students to take the ACT, which Superintendent Tom Meyer noted means the district has a lower overall score.
The overall average score for Bellevue’s Class of 2020 was 18.9. However, the composite score for the top 60% of students — which Meyer uses because 68% of Iowa students in the Class of 2020 took the exam — was 21.4.
“The (district) determined a few years ago that we wanted each student to have a basic college entrance exam completed prior to graduation, and the ACT is a common measure which post-secondary schools across the nation utilize,” Meyer wrote in an email to the TH.
At Platteville (Wis.) High School, students in the Class of 2020 scored an average of 23.6. Principal Jacob Crase said students in that class were particularly dedicated and wanted to get into top universities.
“I think when you have a group of really strong students, they challenge one another, which helps the process,” Crase said. “Everybody wants to have the top score. It’s competitive, but in a positive sense.”
High school juniors in Illinois are required to take the SAT college entrance exam as a state assessment. Just 31% of 2020 graduates in Illinois are estimated to have taken the ACT.