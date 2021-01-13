MANCHESTER, Iowa — A Manchester couple have been charged after police said they stole a custom-built smoker from the local American Legion post and items from a construction site.
Husband-and-wife Dallas R. Selby, 31, and Laurie R. Selby, 48, both are charged in Iowa District Court of Delaware County with one count of first-degree theft and one count of second-degree theft.
Police said the smoker was stolen from the American Legion post on North Franklin Street on Nov. 30. Court documents put the value of the custom-made smoker grill at $12,000.
Court documents state that video footage showed the Selbys pulling the grill away with their pickup truck, and other witnesses said they later attempted to sell it.
Police said the smoker was taken to the Des Moines area and sold. It was recovered on Dec. 8.
Documents also state that the pair stole items, including a miter saw, that were valued at more than $1,500 but less than $10,000 from a construction site east of Manchester on the day after the smoker theft.