Good Neighbor Society recently held a groundbreaking ceremony for a 15,000-square-foot addition to its facility at 105 McCarren Drive.
The addition will house the Good Neighbor Home Rehab to Home/Wellness Center. The $4.2 million project will feature 13 private suites, a wellness center, a dining center, private treatment areas and a walking track.
The addition will enhance the organization’s efforts when it comes to helping rehab patients return to their own homes.
Currently, the organization provides rehabilitation services in a 625-square-foot area.
According to CEO Matt Carpenter, the addition is a vision that the GNS leadership team and board have discussed for five years.
A capital campaign launched in July aims to raise $1 million. Carpenter said the campaign already received pledges totaling $570,000.
“I think part of the reason there is so much momentum of support now is that there is a definite need, an acknowledgment of how deficient our current rehab-to-home space is,” he said.
The organization estimates it will be able to move into the new space by Oct. 1.
“With everything else we have and can offer, this really is the last missing piece,” Carpenter said, adding, “We hear it every day from people. They want to return to their own homes.”