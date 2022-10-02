$80 million in development at Field of Dreams kicks off with ballfield construction
DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Those at the Field of Dreams movie site in Dyersville on Wednesday could not tell that construction crews already were moving tons of dirt 70 acres to the north, making way for nine new ballfields.
Work is underway on $80 million worth of development at the iconic property, which is owned by Go the Distance Baseball. While work kicked off Sept. 6, an official groundbreaking for the project — dubbed “Project Heaven” — was held Wednesday afternoon.
“We can’t wait to see hundreds of youth teams play on our fields and hit home runs into the corn. … We are building it so people will come,” said Frank Thomas, Major League Baseball Hall of Famer and Go the Distance Baseball CEO.
The project will bring to life a recreational sports complex 70 acres north of the movie site. It will feature nine new ballfields, team dormitories, a fieldhouse and jogging trails. Developments also will include a 104-room boutique hotel across Lansing Road from the Field of Dreams, as well as an RV park and outdoor amphitheater near the movie site.
In addition to “Project Heaven,” a permanent, 3,000-seat stadium around the Major League Baseball field adjacent to the movie site is also in the works.
Go the Distance Baseball Chief Operating Officer Dan Evans stressed that none of the work on “Project Heaven” will impact the original movie site.
Father of teen killed in Dubuque crash lauds effort to curb excessive speeding
Tony Elskamp has a message for Dubuque- area parents and youth.
“Parents need to educate their kids about the dangers of high speeds and cars, and kids need to be aware of what can happen and what will happen,” he said.
Elskamp’s daughter, Kennedy E. Elskamp, 17, was one of three Dubuque teens who died in a crash July 1 on the Northwest Arterial near its intersection with John F. Kennedy Road.
Kennedy Elskamp was a passenger, along with Chloe M. Lucas, 17, of a vehicle driven by William L. Wodrich IV, 18. Authorities attribute the crash to excessive speed.
He and other members of families who have lost loved ones to fatal crashes attended a press conference by state and local law enforcement officials and lawmakers Tuesday in Dubuque.
Authorities announced a weeklong traffic enforcement effort to curb speeding and reduce crash-related fatalities.
“Law enforcement has seen a dramatic increase in excessive speeding across the country,” said Col. Nathan Fulk, chief of Iowa State Patrol.
He said 356 people were killed in traffic crashes in Iowa in 2021. This year’s total already has topped 250. He estimated 52% of those deaths are directly attributed to excessive speed.
Business, property owners offer mixed reactions to proposed changes to Dodge-NW Arterial intersection
Local business and property owners offered mixed assessments of a proposed road improvement project that would make significant changes to a major Dubuque intersection.
The Iowa Department of Transportation held a public meeting this week allowing residents to ask questions and provide their opinions on the project to improve traffic at the intersection of Dodge Street/U.S. 20 and the Northwest Arterial. State officials intend to review the feedback before deciding whether to request state funding for the project.
While local business owners said they support the project’s aim to improve traffic safety, several also expressed concerns that the proposed changes would make it harder for customers to reach their businesses.
The base proposal for the project features the closure of the intersection’s southern road access leading to Walmart, along with the closure of several driveway access points on Dodge near the intersection.
A new frontage road would be constructed south of Dodge to provide access from Westside Drive to the numerous businesses along the roadway, including Walmart. Lowe’s and Walmart also could continue to be accessed via the intersection of Dodge Street and North Crescent Ridge/Menard Court.
Another frontage road would be created just north of Dodge and west of the Northwest Arterial to provide access to the Riley Subaru and Finnin Kia car dealerships, which also would have their driveway access to Dodge removed. The northern frontage road would feature a right-turn-on, right-turn-off access directly off the highway.
Police: Armed man robs Dubuque eatery, later arrested in Maquoketa
Police said a man with a gun robbed an eatery in Dubuque on Thursday morning.
Andrew M. Popp, 34, of Woodbury, Minn., was arrested less than two hours later in Maquoketa, Iowa, in a vehicle stolen from Lancaster, Wis., according to Dubuque police.
A press release states that the man later identified as Popp entered Dunkin’, 2660 Dodge St., at about 5:15 a.m., “displayed a handgun and demanded cash.” He then fled with “an undisclosed amount of money.” No injuries were reported.
City cameras tracked the man’s vehicle leaving the city on U.S. 61/151, and area agencies were notified, according to a press release.
Court documents state that at about 7 a.m., the stolen vehicle was located in a parking lot in Maquoketa, with Popp sleeping in the passenger seat.
Documents state that the weapon used in the Dunkin’ robbery was found in the vehicle.
Local colleges report mixed enrollment trends
Local colleges reported a mix of enrollment trends as they continue to grapple with regional and national challenges such as the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and declining high-school-age populations.
Compared to the fall of 2017, enrollment this fall is down 4.7% at Northeast Iowa Community College, 7.5% at Loras College, 8.0% at Clarke University, 25.2% at University of Dubuque and 24.5% at University of Wisconsin-Platteville.
At Southwest Wisconsin Technical College in Fennimore, enrollment rose by 4.8% over those five years.
Southwest Tech’s enrollment also increased by 2.2% compared to the fall of 2021, and NICC and Clarke recorded increases of 4.0% and 7.7%, respectively. Enrollment fell during that time by 3.8% at Loras, 11.4% at UD and 3.7% at UW-P.
Board passes on pursuing grant for Heritage Trail paving
Members of the Dubuque County Conservation Board recently passed on pursuing state funding for paving Heritage Trail.
The board voted unanimously to table an item that suggested Dubuque County Conservation apply for funds from the Destination Iowa grant program in order to pay for paving a portion of the trail.
County Conservation Executive Director Brian Preston said the proposal appeared on the board’s agenda following requests from residents.
During the meeting, Preston recommended against applying for a Destination Iowa grant, arguing that County Conservation’s application would likely not receive state approval.
“It’s kind of late in the game to apply now,” Preston said.
Preston suggested the county instead consider pursuing funding for the project next year, though applications for the non-recurring Destination Iowa grant fund will only be accepted up to Dec. 31, so other state or federal grant funds will need to be pursued.
