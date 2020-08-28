Crescent Community Health Center will receive $244,343 in federal funding.
The money comes from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and is intended to support the center in providing affordable and accessible health care, according to a press release from the office of U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, D-Iowa.
Dubuque-based Crescent is a federally qualified health center providing medical and dental care to uninsured and under- insured residents.
The release states that health centers in Cedar Rapids and Waterloo, Iowa, also will receive funding.