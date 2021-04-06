EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. – The city of East Dubuque has announced a city-wide garage sale event it will hold next month.
The garage sales will be held May 6-8. City staff will compile a map of the location of sales throughout the community that will be made available to the public, according to a post on the city’s website.
Anyone wishing to have their garage sale listed on the map must submit an application to the city, which can be found at East Dubuque City Hall, 261 Sinsinawa Ave., or by emailing denise.ronek@gmail.com.
Each application will require a $5 fee to be used for advertising the garage sale map. All applications must be submitted to East Dubuque City Hall by April 20.