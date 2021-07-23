The Dubuque City Council this week approved allocating $163,000 in state money to continue expanded rehousing services in expectation of a coming wave of evictions.
A moratorium on evictions due to nonpayment — issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in September — ends on July 31. City of Dubuque Housing and Community Development Director Alexis Steger has said the moratorium’s end could leave hundreds of city residents evicted, facing homelessness.
To that end, she recommended that council members direct the funding to Community Solutions of Eastern Iowa to continue its expanded rapid rehousing program.
“The capacity to support those in need has to be available as soon as possible; therefore, the Housing Department has been working diligently to complete all of the federal requirements of (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act) funding to enter into an agreement with CSEI for an expanded Rapid Rehousing Program,” Steger wrote in a memo to City Manager Mike Van Milligen.
The Community Solutions program serves area residents who are homeless and living outside, in a shelter or at a campground.
“If they’re literally homeless, we will put them on our prioritization list,” said Holly McPherson, director of program development for East Central Intergovernmental Association. “The person can look for a unit to rent. Then the rapid rehousing program gives them short-term assistance for up to 24 months.”
The program typically receives $150,000 in state funds annually. That was almost doubled through an Emergency Solutions Grant from the Iowa Finance Authority due to the COVID-19 pandemic, though the grant ends on Dec. 31, McPherson said.
The new funding approved by the City of Dubuque will allow the expanded service to continue through the 2023 calendar year.
“The rent has to be reasonable but also meet a habitability standard,” McPherson said. “The goal of this program is to get people back on their feet and (to be) self-sufficient, contributing members of the community. Some people might need referrals to brain health services or credit assistance. We might help them work on a monthly budget to get there.”
The $163,000 approved by the council comes from $521,000 in Community Development Block Grants that the city received from the state’s allotment of federal CARES Act funding.
City Council Member Brad Cavanagh lauded the program at the meeting.
“This is a coming storm,” he said. “We’re going to see it all across the country. We’re planning and preparing for it very well.”