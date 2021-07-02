Dubuque County residents were celebrating the country’s centennial 145 years ago when a wall of water 20 feet high and 200 feet long obliterated a small community forever.
The Rockdale Flood of 1876 claimed 39 lives and remains the deadliest flash flood in Iowa’s recorded history.
Eleven families lost at least one family member as floodwaters swept houses off of their stone foundations.
The town that was located along Catfish Creek in an area between current Old Mill Road and Southern Avenue never recovered from the disaster.
John Klassen, who was 6 when the flood struck, was one of the few survivors. He recalled the flood in a 1930 interview with the Telegraph Herald:
“We prepared for the worst. Unable to swim, I was placed on my brother’s shoulders and told to hold tightly. ‘When the house begins to move, we will jump,’ were the last words of my brother, Christian. Trembling, frightened and almost scared to death, I was tossed about as I clung to (a) bit of board which floated over a quarter of a mile downstream.”
Here is how the Dubuque Daily Times reported on the disaster in its July 6, 1876, edition.
ROCKDALE BLOTTED UTTERLY OUT OF EXISTENCE
The centennial will long be remembered in Dubuque, not for the magnificence of the daytime display, but for the dark tragic history of the night.
The day was comparatively pleasant, but coming on evening, suspicious, electricity-laden clouds began to appear in the northwestern heavens.
At 10 o’clock, the rain began, and by 11, it poured in streams from the overburdened clouds, and thus, it continued for hours, with no intermission.
Throughout the city and in all this vicinity, there are many monuments of the dreadful power of the storm — but nowhere is that power so terribly, so shockingly demonstrated as at Rockdale.
Every building in the little town, save the Catfish Creek Mill, was washed from its foundation and torn into a wreck that quite defies description.
A dozen buildings — all that were located on the bottomlands of Catfish Creek, save the mill — were carried off as if they were so many cockle shells and whirled down the surging and boiling current. Stores, shops, dwellings, barns — everything fell before the terrible torrent that came rolling in great surges down the 10 miles of valley through which Catfish Creek runs.
Thirty-nine people were hurriedly swept from life into the great maelstrom of death. Men, women and children were drowned, and their stiff bodies were ranged side by side along the shady side of the mill awaiting the last sad funeral rites.
Through the day, the people of the village had joined in the festivities of the centennial. In the evening, the rain began to fall, and all took shelter in their homes or at the stores or saloon.
At about half an hour after midnight, Catfish Creek had become so swollen that the streets were overflowing and escape to the surrounding highlands was cut off.
Down rolled the surging water in great waves several feet high, and soon, the smaller buildings were swept away.