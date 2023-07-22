CASCADE, Iowa — It started three years ago as a dream, an experiment of sorts.
Karla Strang told her husband, Phil, she wanted to quit her job with the oil company she had been with for 22 years and open a restaurant in Cascade.
“I told him I would try it for six months and if it didn’t work out, I would return to a full-time job,” she said.
Sipping from a 20-ounce coffee cup, she added, “My husband thought I was nuts.”
Joyce Knapp, who has been with Strang from the beginning, said: “When Karla approached me about opening this place, I said she was crazy because it was during the pandemic.”
On Aug. 8, Grace’s Place, named after Strang’s mother, Grace Roling, who died at 37, will celebrate its third anniversary on her late mother’s birthday, and they have never been busier.
When many businesses closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, Strang stayed open to serve the community via a drive-thru window. She continues to work seven days per week, and Phil cooks on Sundays when he is not ordering food or repairing something.
“It’s home. They smile at you when you come in,” said customer Katie Hughes.
Sitting in the booth with Hughes, Margie Gehl added: “Good food, clean, nice. You can kibitz. It’s homey, and you can look out the window.”
But Grace’s Place is more than a restaurant. It is a refuge, a safe place where you can come share and heal, a place where you can sit for hours after your spouse has passed and where nobody is going to make you move.
“Some regulars come in several times a day, and some of the staff play cards with them,” Strang said. “It’s a way for everybody to know they are appreciated. It’s not always about money. One man can sit for hours.”
Losing her mother when she was 14 and remembering how the community wrapped its arms around her family left an indelible mark on Strang’s heart and continues moving her to help others. Strand gets emotional when she talks about her mother and how much she taught her.
“As a kid, you don’t realize what they are really doing for you,” Strang said. “Grace’s Place is just a way to pay back everything that was given to us, everybody that helped when mom was sick. It’s just a way for everyone to know they are appreciated, a way to give back.”
Beyond funding scholarships in the name of her mother for those attending college, Strang seeks opportunities to help build skills and confidence for young people. Currently, she and Knapp are teaching Cameron Frasher — who comes in twice a week to wash dishes — how to peel potatoes and learn other cooking-related skills. What began as a school-to-work project last February has turned into an ongoing relationship.
“His mother said this is the happiest he has ever been,” Strang said.
Mariah Beechum, Cascade library assistant, said: “Grace’s Place is literally the watering hole for everybody of all ages. Where most adults have bars and stuff, there you can have kids, adults, grandparents. Everybody is together, and everybody is always taking care of each other, especially now with (16-year-old Delaney Kremer) passing away, they are doing the donut thing. Karla is a really big help to this community.”
Strang said she had received pre-orders for 1,100 donuts in a benefit called Donuts for Delaney.
“I asked my husband, Phil, what should we do for them?,” she said. “He said let’s do something simple.”
How long does Strang, who works seven days a week, plan to keep Grace’s Place going?
“People would not like it if we closed,” Knapp said. “She gives so much to the community.”
But Strang said keeping Grace’s Place running smoothly has been difficult of late. She currently employs 13 people but said it would take 18 to be fully staffed.
Knapp said: “Karla wants to hand Grace’s Place to some deserving relative, hopefully, her niece, Grace.”
Strang, 52, agrees. She hopes to keep running Grace’s Place until she is “60-ish.”
“Then I am going to give the keys to them and say it’s yours,” she said.