Building permits issued in Dubuque County in December with values of at least $50,000:
Additions, alterations and conversions—nonresidential and nonhousekeeping
Miller Companies, 744 Main St., $551,500. Interior renovation on first, second and third floors.
Roshek Property LLC, 700 Locust St., $974,000. Ninth-floor office renovation.
Loras College, 1501 Henion St., $119,442. Rework sprinkler system for renovation of Beckman Hall.
Commercial foundation only
Industrial 20 Development LLC, 8480 Old Highway Road, $350,000. Foundation for warehouse.