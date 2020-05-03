In rural Jo Daviess County, Ill., Barbara and Gary Bernard have been converting 70 acres of farmland into their own paradise.
What was previously farmland that had been degraded by excessive row cropping has been turned into fertile prairie. The muddy landscape continuously trampled by cattle is now filled with trees and shrubs. Pollinator plants benefiting monarch butterflies, honey bees and birds dot the hillsides.
It has been a 30-year project for the Bernards, now in their mid-60s, who have worked tirelessly to return their piece of land to its natural state.
Despite the progress, the work will never end for them. They plant trees that they will never see fully grow, establishing a habitat that only will reach its peak decades from now. But seeing the fruits of their labor was never the reason the Bernards started the work in the first place.
“We’ll never see the gains from it,” Barbara said. “You have to see it as a legacy. There is a certain amount of trust and forward-thinking that is needed to do something like this.”
The Bernards are part of an expansive movement by private residents throughout the area and country who have worked to return swathes of land to their natural state and prevent future development.
While public land preserves in the forms of state and county parks are often more visible, private land preserves — many of them inaccessible to visitors — still make up a significant portion of environmental preservation efforts in the nation.
According to Land Trust Alliance, more than 56 million acres of natural preserves are protected by private landowners and land trusts.
Those millions of acres are protected and nurtured by people who have donated their time and large sums of money to prevent the development of natural landscape and habitat. And while the efforts of these private conservationists face the challenges of legal opposition and climate change, many of them are more determined than ever to ensure that the land they have restored remains that way forever.
“Most of the land in this country is privately owned,” Barbara Bernard said. “It’s important that some of it be given back to nature.”
Personal projects
In 1985, Lori Neumann and Jim Sinclair bought a 49-acre plot one mile east of Darlington, Wis.
The property originally was farmland for livestock, and much of the fencing still streaked across the hillsides like veins on an arm.
Both Neumann and Sinclair always have been passionate about the environment, and they envisioned returning the property back to a natural state. The fence was pulled up, and invasive plants were cleared away.
In their place, the couple planted local grasses and restored wetlands that ran along streams that cut through the property.
“I’m of that generation that thought Earth Day was very important and the land should be respected,” Sinclair said. “We wanted to make some sort of area that could be used by wildlife.”
As progress continued on rejuvenating the property, Neumann and Sinclair set their sights further outward, purchasing surrounding properties and applying the same treatment.
“As property came up for sale, we just kept buying it,” Sinclair said. “I think we had nine property purchases total.”
Today, Neumann and Sinclair manage a 188-acre preserve. It has taken them years to bring the property to its current state, and there is still plenty of work to be done.
For private preserves throughout the area, the stories of their inception and the people behind them are largely the same. The land once had been ideal natural habitat that had been altered through the years by human development. The people were lifelong environmentalists that took on restoring it.
“Our society is a reflection of how we treat our land,” said Harry Drucker, who manages a 210-acre preserve in Jo Daviess County. “I want whatever land that we are privileged to have to be left as good as we have received it.”
Drucker purchased his farm property in 1996. While part of it has been restored to natural habitat, other sections remain as tillable land. Drucker said he allows farming on the property, but it must use limited agricultural practices that are the least environmentally harmful.
Large swathes of Drucker’s preserve are devoted to habitat for wildlife, particularly deer and butterflies. He said he wanted to provide a refuge for animals, but he also sees it as a benefit to the human population as well.
“Having these kinds of preserves improves water quality and air quality,” Drucker said. “Flooding is an issue in this area, but areas with natural habitat can absorb that water better.”
Drucker also argued that his preservation work benefits the local economy. Jo Daviess County is known for its scenic views of winding hills and fertile prairies, and it is preserved habitat that allows for the sights to continue to exist.
Private preservation efforts also aren’t exclusive to individuals.
The Sisters of St. Francis in Dubuque manage a 68-acre preserve that aims to maintain and develop the land’s natural prairie and woodland habitat.
Sister Marie Cigrand said the preserve has been a passion project for the sisters since it was established in 1998.
“We want to do as much as we can to help the environment,” she said. “We know that this habitat is gradually decreasing, so we want to help preserve it.”
While local private preserves can cover large amounts of land, the number of residents who own them is relatively few.
Scott Fulton, president of The Prairie Enthusiasts, a Wisconsin-based private land trust, said his organization protects a little more than 2,500 acres of land, made up of only 35 private preserves.
The Jo Daviess Conservation Foundation manages 31 private preserves, which cover 5,100 acres.
“It’s a private effort to do the prescribed burns, cutting brush, removing invasive plants,” Fulton said. “It’s a major undertaking for these people.”
Not only do many of these properties require daily management, but owners also are faced with the fact that this work will never be completed.
The Bernards have been restoring their woodland preserve in Jo Daviess County for 30 years and can be found working on the property almost every day.
“Our work will never be done, and that’s OK because we love it,” Barbara Bernard said. “The end point is our end point. When we aren’t able to do it any longer is when we will stop.”
There is significant monetary investment as well.
Erin Heskett, vice president of conservation initiatives for Land Trust Alliance, said public funds make up a major portion of the funding for private conservation efforts.
“The 2018 farm bill is the largest source of funding for private land conservation that we have,” he said. “It helps fuel private conservation efforts.”
Protecting private conservation efforts
With so many hours devoted to restoring these habitats, many landowners want to ensure that their work doesn’t go to waste and that their property cannot be subdivided and developed in the future.
While there is little concern for their properties at the moment, one question still remains: How can their private preserves be maintained after they are gone?
In 2019, Jim Sinclair and Lori Neumann completed a yearlong process to put their property under the protection of a conservation easement.
With the easement, certain restrictions now are on the property that prevent the couple or any future owners from developing the land. It ensures that the couple’s restoration work won’t be undone.
“Property owners want to ensure that their property isn’t going to be developed on,” said Jennifer Filipiak, executive director of Driftless Area Land Conservancy in Dodgeville, Wis., which manages conservation easements in southwest Wisconsin. “These agreements ensure that will never happen.”
Through such easements, property owners effectively hand over landowner rights to a land trust in order to set mandatory standards that must be followed by the property’s owner. The rules implemented can focus on promoting a range of aspects of the property, from maintaining water quality to preventing additional construction on the parcel.
The trusts then regularly review the sites to ensure that the related rules are being followed.
The process results in current property owners losing various property rights and significant decreases to the value of those pieces of land, but for owners wanting their environmental-restoration efforts to be preserved in perpetuity, it is a more than fair sacrifice.
“It’s a very important tool for private conservation efforts,” Heskett said.
As of 2018, the National Conservation Easement Database reports 130,000 conservation easements exist in the U.S.
Unlike a property donation to a land trust, conservation easements still allow for private individuals to own and manage their property. The property still can be sold, and in many cases, it eventually is bought by local or state governments to be designated as public preserves.
Sinclair said he and his wife wanted to ensure that the nature preserve they had built would be protected after they are gone, but they also wanted to be able to pass it on to their son, Michael.
“He knew he was going to inherit it, and he encouraged us to get the easement,” Sinclair said. “He said we needed to make sure it was protected even after he was gone, too.”
Heskett said conservation easements play a major role in ensuring large portions of the country are protected from future development.
While about 1 million to 2 million acres of land are put under the protection of conservation easements every year, the amount of land being developed has grown dramatically as well.
“From 2001 to 2017, the footprint of development expanded by 24 million acres,” Heskett said. “That’s a football field of natural area disappearing every 20 seconds.”
Challenges ahead
Even when a private preserve is brought under the protection of a conservation easement, there are still issues that can arise.
Heskett said there have been situations where new landowners took over a property with an easement and violated the rules.
“There have been private landowners that have not lived up to their end of the bargain,” Heskett said. “It’s not something that is highly common nationally, but it does happen.”
Jim Johannsen, director of land conservation for Jo Daviess Conservation Foundation, said land trusts work to ensure that anyone purchasing property that is protected by a conservation easement knows about the related restrictions.
Even with those warnings, there is still the possibility that the landowner will violate the rules anyway.
“It’s the main reason why land trusts make sure they have the money to legally challenge anyone that would violate the easement,” Johannsen said. “We have to be ready for any form of encroachment or violation.”
The scope of that duty is amplified by the fact that conservation easements are intended to last forever and, as a result, must be protected forever. Many land trusts grapple with planning far into the future to ensure the properties they protect now will be safeguarded in perpetuity.
“You have to have a plan for hundreds of years in the future,” Fulton said. “It’s hard to know what the world will look like then, but we need to have an idea of how these preserves will still be protected.”
Many land trusts often go as far as planning out how to protect a conservation easement even if the trust itself ceases to exist. Backup trusts are assigned to take over if one fails, contingencies with local governments are put in place, and adequate funds need to be set aside to ensure legal protection can be provided to the properties.
Drucker said he is not worried about the long-term future of his property. Even if a situation were to arise where the current systems that protect his property end, he still feels local communities will work to protect their nature preserves.
“This pandemic has shown how fragile all the things we take for granted are,” Drucker said. “We have no illusions that there is any guarantee that this will remain unbroken or pristine forever. The strongest and best guarantee that this will remain unbroken or pristine forever is the local community that wants to keep it that way.”
However, Heskett said not all threats to private preserves are human. Climate change also poses significant danger to the conservation efforts of many private individuals. Many preserves in the tri-state area are focused on maintaining or restoring specific habitat or promoting local species. Unlike a human threat that would potentially drive out habitat or animals, climate changes poses the unique danger of rendering these things obsolete in their current environment.
“We are seeing large increases in water levels, which is leading to flooding and coastal erosion,” Heskett said. “Things like increasing wildfires and species distribution are threatening many private preserves.”
Some private landowners are already trying to anticipate the changes that will occur at their preserves as a result of climate change, but Heskett said many of these alterations in nature that will occur will be unavoidable.
“It goes against the exact goals of some of these preserves, which could be trying to maintain a certain habitat or species,” Heskett said. “It poses a significant challenge for preserves.”
Despite these challenges, private conservationists are determined to continue their work. The future might be uncertain, but Cigrand said she feels it is important to try to make it better.
“We’re in a time when federal and state governments are even less interested in preserving the environment,” she said. “We are now taking that responsibility to preserve that land for future generations.”