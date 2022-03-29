A winning lottery ticket worth $100,000 recently was sold in Dubuque.

A top prize “Word Search” InstaPlay ticket was sold at the Big 10 Mart at 2100 JFK Road, according to a social media post by the Iowa Lottery.

“Word Search” tickets cost $20. The odds of winning the top prize of $100,000 are 1 in 48,000, according to the Iowa Lottery.

Tags

Recommended for you