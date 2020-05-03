PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — A southwest Wisconsin native recently returned home after spending nearly seven months in Afghanistan.
After spending several weeks in quarantine to prevent the potential spread of the novel coronavirus, Spc. Carter Titlbach, of the Wisconsin National Guard, arrived in Prairie du Chien.
“It’s weird, but it’s a good weird,” he said. “It’s a little different because you can’t do anything and nothing’s open, but it’s still good to be home.”
The 24-year-old deployed in July with nearly 400 soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 128th Infantry. About 150 soldiers recently returned to Wisconsin after demobilizing at Fort Hood, Texas, earlier than scheduled.
The unit sustained no casualties, according to spokesman Capt. Joe Trovato.
Deployments typically last one year, a consequence of the U.S. military’s drawdown in Afghanistan, and the remaining 250 guardsmen are expected to return by July.
“I actually left one of my best friends in Afghanistan,” Titlbach said.
DEPLOYMENT
Titlbach was stationed at Camp Arena, a NATO installation in Herat Province.
He served as a security escort for U.S. Army advisers, coalition forces, contractors and Afghan National Army troops.
As a driver of a mine-resistant, armored-protective truck, or MRAP, Titlbach ensured the vehicle ran smoothly, monitored its communications system and, during missions, kept a watchful eye on areas in the vicinity that his gunner could not see.
During a typical week, they might head out on two to six missions. They saw no combat, but by March, the first cluster of COVID-19 cases appeared in Afghanistan.
“As soon as we got word of it, they shut all of our missions down,” he said.
Members of his unit quarantined in their barracks for about one month.
“The only thing we could do is, for the most part, go to the chow hall, get chow and you would walk back … and go to your room and eat,” Titlbach said. “We also had a smoking lounge room. It was outside. We would play a lot of cornhole.”
As of Thursday, tests indicated the presence of at least 2,170 cases of COVID-19 in Afghanistan and at least 64 deaths are attributed to the disease, according to the U.S. State Department.
After departing Afghanistan in April and returning to Fort Hood, the unit underwent a 14-day quarantine during demobilization.
Trovato said the soldiers are on leave and will attend reintegration events before they return to inactive status.
BACK AT HOME
Carter’s father, Dan Titlbach, said “no words” can describe the feeling of having his boy home.
“There was always the thought — the words that you use every day, ‘What if?’” said Dan, who is a National Guard veteran himself.
One the dangers Carter faced, COVID-19, is now a threat at home, Dan said, and the country’s domestic soldiers — doctors, nurses, EMS workers, police officers and firefighters — risk their lives daily.
“That is unconditional,” Dan said.