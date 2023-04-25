As the waters of the Mississippi River continue to rise, local residents and businesses on Monday were preparing for what could become one of the worst floods in the area’s history.
River levels at Lock and Dam No. 11 in Dubuque reached 22.42 feet on Monday, already in the range of what is considered a major flood by the National Weather Service. By the end of the week, the river is anticipated to crest at 24.8 feet, which would mark the third-highest river level ever recorded.
“If we actually do hit that 24.8 feet, it will only have been surpassed by the flooding of 1965 and 2001,” said Matt Wilson, senior service hydrologist at the National Weather Service’s Quad Cities office.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Monday issued a disaster proclamation for 10 counties along the Mississippi River, including Dubuque, Clayton and Jackson counties.
For communities along the Mississippi River, it’s all hands on deck.
Students in Cassville, Wis., were allowed to skip school Monday morning to help fill and stack sandbags around the 223 homes in the community expected to be impacted by flooding.
“We’ve got people helping build walls around houses,” said Josh Mergen, Cassville’s director of public works. “We still have sandbags available.”
Most of East Dubuque, Ill., was above water, with the exception of the homes along low-lying Basten Road.
The first floor of Millennium Bar & Marina, which sits near Basten Road, already was nearly submerged on Monday, and owner Samantha Trentz said she anxiously was waiting to see if the second floor, where the marina’s restaurant lies, also will take on water.
“It’s about two feet away from being in our restaurant,” she said. “We’re on edge.”
While officials anticipate that East Dubuque’s levee will keep the river waters out of the city’s downtown, Public Works Director Mark Fluhr said the city has been required to close off its stormwater intakes leading to the river. If the city were to experience substantial rainfall this week, the stormwater, with nowhere to go, could end up flooding the city.
“Our biggest threat right now is stormwater,” Fluhr said. “Our biggest goal is to keep the waters off of Main Street.”
The National Weather Service currently is forecasting a 50% chance of rain on Friday in East Dubuque.
While the streets of East Dubuque are mostly dry, Fluhr noted that several businesses in the city’s downtown already have begun pumping water out of their basements.
Mike Meyer, owner of The Other Side in East Dubuque, said the basement of his business hasn’t flooded yet, but he and other downtown business owners are doing what they can to keep their buildings dry.
“We’ve done as much precautionary stuff as we can,” Meyer said. “You’re always scared this time of year.”
Across the river, City of Dubuque officials also are preparing for major flooding.
Public Works Director John Klostermann said 13 of the city’s 17 floodgates were closed Monday, and the city is operating four permanent pumping stations and three temporary pumps to keep river water out of the city. If all the gates are closed this week — which Klostermann said is likely to happen given the current river level predictions — it would mark only the third time that has ever happened since the flood control system was completed in 1973.
“So far, everything is working as expected,” Klostermann said. “We’re monitoring the situation closely.”
Klostermann added that waterways connected to the Mississippi River are also rising. Mar Jo Hills Road was closed Monday due to flooding at Catfish Creek.
City officials also are making preparations at Chaplain Schmitt Island, which is unprotected by the city’s floodwall. Assistant City Engineer Bob Schiesl said river levels are anticipated to submerge portions of Admiral Sheehy Drive by Wednesday, including the entrance to the road from Riverview Park Drive. Residents still will be able to access Dubuque Ice Arena and McAleece Park and Recreation Complex by driving along Greyhound Park Road and turning right onto a temporarily raised section of Admiral Sheehy Drive.
However, Schiesl noted that Catfish Charlie’s and Schmitt Harbor will be completely inaccessible due to the flooding. Q Casino and Dubuque Ice Arena are not expected to be impacted.
Another business outside the floodwall, Yardarm Riverfront Bar & Grill, has been given sand and bags by the city to help it stave off the rising river, Schiesl said.
South of Dubuque, the city of Bellevue, Iowa, is also preparing for flooding.
With river levels there expected to reach 22.23 feet by the end of the week, Bellevue City Administrator and City Clerk Abbey Skrivseth said some areas of the city, including a campground located just south of town, Potter’s Mill and a municipal parking lot are expected to flood. The rest of the city should remain above water.
“We have a river bank that allows us to sit up higher,” Skrivseth said. “We’ll have to take more caution, but we should be OK.”
In anticipation of the flooding, officials for the City of McGregor, Iowa, on Monday asked residents who live in the southern portion of the community to evacuate their homes by this morning.
Once the river crests this weekend, Wilson said, river levels should begin to subside, barring the arrival of additional weeks of rain. The following weeks are expected to be mostly dry, which should give the river enough time to go back down closer to normal levels.
“Hopefully, we’ll get back to below flood stage,” Wilson said.
