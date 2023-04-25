As the waters of the Mississippi River continue to rise, local residents and businesses on Monday were preparing for what could become one of the worst floods in the area’s history.

River levels at Lock and Dam No. 11 in Dubuque reached 22.42 feet on Monday, already in the range of what is considered a major flood by the National Weather Service. By the end of the week, the river is anticipated to crest at 24.8 feet, which would mark the third-highest river level ever recorded.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.