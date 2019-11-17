Four individuals and two organizations recently were honored in Dubuque for their philanthropic efforts.
The Association of Fundraising Professionals Greater Tri-State Chapter honored “donors and volunteers whose gifts of time, expertise and resources make a significant contribution to the success of the nonprofits they serve,” according to a press release.
The local 2019 National Philanthropy Day award recipients — and reasons for their selections — were:
- Outstanding Individual Philanthropists: Don and Wilma Sanders.
- Outstanding Volunteer Fundraiser: Mantea Schmid.
- Outstanding Philanthropic Organization: Premier Bank.
- Outstanding Professional Fundraiser: Dennis Rima.
- Judges’ Award: East Central Intergovernmental Association.