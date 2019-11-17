Philanthropy Day
Wilma and Don Sanders accept the Outstanding Individual Philanthropists award during the local 2019 National Philanthropy Day Awards Luncheon at Grand River Center in Dubuque on Thursday.

 NICKI KOHL

Four individuals and two organizations recently were honored in Dubuque for their philanthropic efforts.

The Association of Fundraising Professionals Greater Tri-State Chapter honored “donors and volunteers whose gifts of time, expertise and resources make a significant contribution to the success of the nonprofits they serve,” according to a press release.

The local 2019 National Philanthropy Day award recipients — and reasons for their selections — were:

  • Outstanding Individual Philanthropists: Don and Wilma Sanders.
  • Outstanding Volunteer Fundraiser: Mantea Schmid.
  • Outstanding Philanthropic Organization: Premier Bank.
  • Outstanding Professional Fundraiser: Dennis Rima.
  • Judges’ Award: East Central Intergovernmental Association.
