With two summers of seasonal employee shortages behind them, Dubuque staff on Monday laid out a plan for bolstering their workforce next season.
Speaking before Dubuque City Council on Monday, staff with the Leisure Services Department said they intend to focus on aggressive hiring, improved marketing and increased employee retention as they attempt to hire enough staff for the summer recreation season.
Recreation Division Manager Dan Kroger said city staff will likely request an increase in wages for summer recreation staff in the near future, though how much of an increase was not specified.
“Competitive wages are something that we are looking into,” Kroger said. “We hope to have some recommendations to you soon.”
Leading up to the next summer season, Kroger said the city is taking a more aggressive approach to hiring seasonal staff. A goal has already been set to have 70% of the city’s workforce hired by April.
To accomplish this, Kroger said the Leisure Services Department will utilize a number of different strategies. First, they intend to utilize online marketing to advertise their open positions and make job offers earlier. They also plan to make applying for positions easier by streamlining submitting an application and hosting a job fair-type event prior to the summer pool season.
Kroger said a large focus will be placed on making working as a seasonal employee for the city as enjoyable as possible in order to increase employee retention from season-to-season. Proposed strategies include providing more flexible scheduling for employees, allowing some pre-season job training to be completed online and gathering input at the end of summer seasons in order to find ways the job experience can improve.
“We want to get input on how we can make their experience better,” Kroger said. “We can’t just focus on the hiring of our staff. We need to also focus on the retention of our staff.”
City staff have struggled to fill their summer recreation positions since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Increased wages driven by a nationwide workforce shortage and a general apprehension toward face-to-face work made lifeguard and other seasonal recreation jobs with the city less appealing to the numerous high school and college students seeking work in the summer.
The Leisure Services Department was only able to fill 50% of its seasonal positions in 2021 and only 72% in 2022.
The lack of staff has forced the city to limit its recreational offerings, which has been particularly apparent at the city’s two public pools. In 2021, Flora and Sutton Pool operated on a rotating schedule, with only one open per day. Last summer, Flora Pool was fully opened, but Sutton Pool remained closed for the summer.
Other city amenities, such as the Port of Dubuque Marina, also saw hours cut back due to a lack of staff.
Efforts have already been made to improve city recruitment efforts. Earlier this year, hourly wages for lifeguards were increased from $12.50 to $15, while pool manager wages rose from $18 to $20.
City Council members praised the city’s strategies to improve recruitment efforts and came with many suggestions of their own.
Council Member Katy Wethal said the city will likely need to increase the pay of its seasonal employees, and she suggested establishing a system that provides monetary bonuses for returning employees.
“We all need to be prepared to back this with dollars,” Wethal said.
City Council Member Danny Sprank expressed his support for city’s hiring strategies, and suggested that the city partner with local non-profit organizations to provide work opportunities to its seasonal employees outside of the summer to ensure they continue to have steady work throughout the year.
“This is a big challenge,” Sprank said. “We have to think so far outside of the box right now.”
City Council Ric Member Jones proposed the city partner with colleges to provide students who take on seasonal positions with college credit.
Mayor Brad Cavanagh also praised the city’s recruitment efforts, but stressed that the workforce shortage is a widespread issue that won’t be easily solved.
