For the first time since 2019, Dubuque’s pools were open in full force this summer.
Dubuque Recreation Division Manager Dan Kroger said without a devoted staff that included at least 70 lifeguards — many of them new — that wouldn’t have been possible. With both Flora and Sutton pools open this summer, city officials saw pool attendance climb over last year, though it did not fully rebound to pre-pandemic totals.
“The pool staff, their willingness to work — and work hard — and become a team, almost a family, that was fun to see,” Kroger said. “It was a refreshing summer, and it’s our frontline staff that makes the difference.”
That staff was slimmer a year ago, prompting officials to close Sutton Pool in summer 2022. In 2021, Sutton and Flora pools were open on a rotating schedule due to staffing shortages.
The pandemic disrupted what was before a consistent stream of lifeguards, said Janna Beau, who oversees the Dubuque Leisure Services aquatics and Miracle League divisions. Since both pools were closed in 2020, many lifeguards did not renew their certifications, which caused shortages the following years.
That pause in lifeguard certification classes prompted many of them to pursue other employment opportunities the following summer, Beau said.
This year, though, an all-out effort by city officials to staff the pools paid dividends.
Dubuque City Council in May 2022 bolstered summer-worker wages across the board. Lifeguard hourly wages climbed from $12.50 to $15, and pool managers’ hourly wages increased to $20, a $2 bump.
On the heels of that, over the winter months, the city embarked on a major marketing campaign to advertise open positions — including lifeguards — on the sides of buses, on billboards and on social media. Officials also streamlined the lifeguard onboarding process.
“We were able to get people to commit much earlier that way,” Kroger said. “That definitely played a part.”
The city typically aims to staff at least 30 lifeguards at each pool, an amount that helps with schedule flexibility.
“The minimum number is 30 to 35 per pool to be able to not overwork people,” Kroger said. “We don’t want burnout. We want retention.”
Beau said over 60% of the 2023 lifeguards were new to the role, a higher number than what’s typical.
And those new lifeguards were active.
“It was a younger team, but it was wonderful to have them and get them into the workforce. We had an incredible, safe summer,” she said. “We had 17 saves this summer, and that is lower than we normally do, which is great. That means we are doing preventative lifeguarding.”
With all those new lifeguards on the roster, Kroger said the future is bright, too, as around 60% of them said they plan to return next year, which puts the city in a better position moving forward. Kroger said, on average, the retention rate for lifeguards is around 50%.
With adequate lifeguarding staff available, swimmers can expect both pools to be open full time in the summer of 2024, Beau said. She plans to soon release a survey for the public to weigh in on the pool’s amenities and hours, among other things.
“I started working with the pools when I was 15, so I’ve been in this gig for a long time,” Beau said. “It took COVID to change some things around, and we’ve played with the operating hours to be more accommodating to the community.”
She said responses to a community survey were the genesis to operating-hours changes this year, which included adding more swim lesson slots.
While staff numbers were plentiful — overall, 98 seasonal employees helped run pools this year — Kroger said overall attendance at Dubuque’s pools in 2023, especially Sutton Pool, was below pre-pandemic numbers.
The combined attendance for Flora and Sutton pools was around 50,000 this year, a decrease from 72,000 in 2019. When just Flora Pool was open in 2022, the city counted more than 27,000 daily admissions for the summer.
Kroger said at the beginning of the season, officials weren’t sure what sort of attendance to expect, given the three-year span of odd hours and closures.
“It had been several years since we were going normal for both pools, so we didn’t know,” Kroger said. “The hope was it was going to get (to regular numbers).”
One of the reasons for the decrease in overall attendance compared to pre-pandemic totals, Beau said, was an emphasis on swim lessons, which included new evening lessons that alternated between the two pools and replaced open swim time.
Around 2,200 people took swim lessons in 2023 — a record high for Dubuque, where in a typical year, around 1,600 lessons are taught.
“This summer we were able to do some evening lessons, which does help because of the working parents’ schedules,” Beau said. “We definitely boosted (lessons) ... Losing lesson opportunities throughout COVID set swimmers back, so a goal for this summer was to make swimming more available. It is a life skill that can be fatal if not properly taught, especially in a river town.”