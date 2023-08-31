06012023-dubuquepools1-sg.JPG
Evie, 7; Brynn, 9; and Will Kloft, 4, enjoy swimming at Flora Pool in Dubuque on Thursday, June, 1.

 Stephen Gassman

For the first time since 2019, Dubuque’s pools were open in full force this summer.

Dubuque Recreation Division Manager Dan Kroger said without a devoted staff that included at least 70 lifeguards — many of them new — that wouldn’t have been possible. With both Flora and Sutton pools open this summer, city officials saw pool attendance climb over last year, though it did not fully rebound to pre-pandemic totals.

