A local couple recently won a $100,000 top prize on an Iowa Lottery game.
The lottery announced that Kyle and Amber Larson, of East Dubuque, Ill., won the prize on a "$100,000 Holiday Crossword" ticket that was bought at a Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh location in Dubuque.
The odds of winning the top prize in the $10 scratch-off game are 1 in about 125,000, according to the lottery's website.
