A Clarke University student has been awarded a graduate fellowship from the R.J. McElroy Trust to continue her education.
Clarke senior Rachel Crawford, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, is one of two students selected from a pool of finalists from northeast Iowa colleges, according to a press release from Clarke.
The fellowships come with a stipend of up to $36,000 over three years and aim to “encourage persons of accomplishment, intelligence, integrity and leadership ability to pursue challenging academic careers,” the release states.
Crawford will graduate from Clarke this month with a Bachelor of Science degree in biochemistry. She plans to pursue a Ph.D. in human toxicology from University of Iowa.
She is the eighth Clarke student to be awarded a fellowship since the program was established in 1983, the release states.