The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s
departments reported:
- Robert P. Mueller, of Buffalo, Iowa, was arrested at 8:30 a.m. Monday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging first-degree theft.
- Tiffany L. Summers, 28, of
- 646 Jefferson St., was arrested at about 7:30 p.m. Friday in a parking lot in Farley on charges of possession of alprazolam with intent to deliver, disorderly conduct and two counts of child endangerment. Court documents state that she took her children with her when she went to sell her prescription medication and that she then got into a fight with the buyer, Jonathan L. Wolf, 35, of Farley, Iowa, in the parking lot of Wolf’s residence. Wolf was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.
- Lora A. Rhamy, 26, who lives at Motel 6, 2670 Dodge St., Room 124, was arrested at about 4:20 p.m. Friday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a charge of child endangerment-causing bodily injury.