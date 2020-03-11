Six southwest Wisconsin educators have been named Educators of Promise in the state.
The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, in collaboration with the Wisconsin Army National Guard, and the Wisconsin Association for Middle Level Education, named 60 educators as the 2020 Educators of Promise, according to a press release.
The release states that the group was selected for having “a strong potential for educational and community leadership.” The selected educators will be invited to attend the 2020 Wisconsin Educator Leadership Rendezvous, held July 21-23, at Fort McCoy.
Local communities with selected educators and their school include:
Benton
Melissa Droessler (school district) and Jeffrey Droessler (high school)
Lancaster
Eric Mumm (high school)
Mineral Point
Denise Gorgen and Tom Ingwell (elementary school)
Shullsburg
Timothy Strang (high school)