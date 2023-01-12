Still in the first year in their new roles, Dubuque’s fire and police chiefs are focused on recruitment for their departments.
Dubuque Police Chief Jeremy Jensen and Fire Chief Amy Scheller have been in their roles since March and June, respectively, following the retirement of previous chiefs. Jensen and Scheller spoke about their goals for their departments Wednesday morning during an event hosted by Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce. More than 40 people attended.
A main focus of the discussion centered around recruitment. The Dubuque Police Department currently has 101 sworn officers, and the Dubuque Fire Department employs nearly 100 people.
“I never in a million years would think people wouldn’t want to be a firefighter,” said Scheller, who prior to coming to Dubuque spent 24 years at the fire department in Naperville, Ill. “Throughout my career, there has always been a big focus on diversity. I was on every committee trying to find ways to improve our numbers there. Now, you pair that with the fact that we can’t get any candidates, we are in survival mode.”
When he applied for the Dubuque Police Department in 1994, Jensen said, he was among more than 500 applicants for an office position. The most recent list of officer applicants had only seven people.
“Coming off of 2020, it’s not cool to be a cop,” he said, referencing the year in which the killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis and other high-profile incidents triggered a backlash and rash of protests against police departments elsewhere. “We don’t feel that in Dubuque. We don’t see that in Dubuque, but it’s a national thing, and officers are tired of it.”
Jensen said the police department had 17 vacancies at the start of 2022, and while 14 people were hired throughout the year, another 11 left the force via resignation or retirement.
“In my whole career, we have never been fully staffed,” said Jensen, who served as the department’s assistant chief before being named chief. “We are approved to have 115 (people), but it’s going to be hard to get that based on our applicants.”
Jensen also noted that the police department loses about half of its applicants each year based on their results in the math portion of the required written exam, as well as the physical agility test mandated by the state.
“That’s hard for us,” he said. “We’re trying to challenge that on the state level, telling them that this is maybe something they should look into. But as of right now, there is no indication that they are going to do that.”
In addition to recruiting more staff, Scheller also stressed the importance of giving new recruits more hands-on training.
A lot of current training takes place online, she said, but having hands-on experience is critical to performing with more confidence in the field. All of Dubuque’s firefighters also are trained EMTs.
“When you’re running to a lot of calls, there’s not really a lot of time for hands-on training,” she said.
Jensen also spoke about the importance of training, noting that a future goal of his is to provide leadership training opportunities within the department.
“We average 55,000 to 56,000 calls a year,” he said. “(For 2022), we’re going to be about 50,000, I think. So, we are trying to balance that and maintain operations and are trying to get trained.”
Scheller also spoke about the goal of adding a seventh fire station, noting that some of the stations were built in the early 1900s.
Currently, she said the department is working to develop models of what might work for a seventh station, and a decision on where one might go will be based on call data.
“That’s one of the City Council’s highest goals,” she said. “Actually, City Manager Mike Van Milligen said he would like us to present something in the next couple of months.”
Despite these challenges, both Jensen and Scheller stressed their departments have great employees and good equipment at their disposal to do their jobs.
“You don’t see that we are short-staffed, and we take pride in that,” Jensen said. “We function at a high level. We have never cut any services.”
