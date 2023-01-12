Still in the first year in their new roles, Dubuque’s fire and police chiefs are focused on recruitment for their departments.

Dubuque Police Chief Jeremy Jensen and Fire Chief Amy Scheller have been in their roles since March and June, respectively, following the retirement of previous chiefs. Jensen and Scheller spoke about their goals for their departments Wednesday morning during an event hosted by Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce. More than 40 people attended.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.