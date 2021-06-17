The eighth annual Shenanigans’ Veterans Freedom Center benefit and ride will be held Saturday, June 19.

Registration begins at 9:30 a.m., with the ride beginning at 11. The ride begins and ends at Shenanigans Pub, 3203 Jackson St. in Dubuque.

The cost is $10.

Stops include Ludy’s Someplace Else bar in North Buena Vista; Dirty Ernie’s in Farley; and Eichman’s Bar & Family Restaurant in rural Dubuque.

The event includes food, live music, a raffle and silent and live auctions. The event benefits Veterans Freedom Center in Dubuque.

