The eighth annual Shenanigans’ Veterans Freedom Center benefit and ride will be held Saturday, June 19.
Registration begins at 9:30 a.m., with the ride beginning at 11. The ride begins and ends at Shenanigans Pub, 3203 Jackson St. in Dubuque.
The cost is $10.
Stops include Ludy’s Someplace Else bar in North Buena Vista; Dirty Ernie’s in Farley; and Eichman’s Bar & Family Restaurant in rural Dubuque.
The event includes food, live music, a raffle and silent and live auctions. The event benefits Veterans Freedom Center in Dubuque.