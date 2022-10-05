GALENA, Ill. — Jo Daviess County State’s Attorney Chris Allendorf has joined a group of his peers in the state filing suit over the elimination of cash bail in the “Safe-T Act.”

Signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker last year, the act abolishes cash bail in Illinois starting Jan. 1 and provides for a presumption in favor of release for people suspected of many felony offenses — other than the most serious ones — misdemeanors, traffic offenses and other petty offenses, provided a judge determines that person is not a risk to a specific person or people. Judges cannot consider potential risk to the community in determining whether a person is detained.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.