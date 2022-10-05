GALENA, Ill. — Jo Daviess County State’s Attorney Chris Allendorf has joined a group of his peers in the state filing suit over the elimination of cash bail in the “Safe-T Act.”
Signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker last year, the act abolishes cash bail in Illinois starting Jan. 1 and provides for a presumption in favor of release for people suspected of many felony offenses — other than the most serious ones — misdemeanors, traffic offenses and other petty offenses, provided a judge determines that person is not a risk to a specific person or people. Judges cannot consider potential risk to the community in determining whether a person is detained.
Critics of the new law are concerned it will make it nearly impossible to detain suspects ahead of trial, while proponents say the changes still allow suspects to be detained for serious crimes and reform practices that had little regard for the potential threat a suspect poses.
Allendorf states in a press release issued Tuesday that he believes many provisions of the act are unconstitutional and that he filed suit on behalf of his office, County Sheriff Kevin Turner and county residents.
Allendorf said in the release that he filed suit in hopes that it would help prompt legislative changes to the law.
“We all share a good-faith basis in seeking legislative reform of the bill,” he stated in the release.
Allendorf said that by filing suit in Jo Daviess County, if the implementation of the no-cash provisions is stayed by a court in a consolidated lawsuit, that stay likely would apply to Jo Daviess County.
