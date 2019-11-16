MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Students at a Maquoketa school were temporarily relocated Friday morning due to sewer issues.
A sewer backup at Cardinal Elementary School caused “a smell that was really bad or unpleasant throughout the building,” according to school district Superintendent Chris Hoover.
Students were bused to alternate sites at about 8:30 a.m. Preschool students through first graders went to Maquoketa Area Family YMCA, while second graders headed to Maquoketa High School. Students had an extended physical education class while they were off-site, Hoover said.
“We just wanted to get people out of there so we could open up the doors and windows and air the building out,” he said.
Students returned to Cardinal Elementary at about 10:30 a.m.
“I can’t say that I’ve had anything like that happen before,” Hoover said.