Dubuque County’s county attorney touts his experience and the systemic change he has enacted since taking office, while his challenger in the Democratic primary is critical of the incumbent due to staff departures, violent-crime prosecution and recent controversies.
C.J. May III and Sam Wooden both are on the ballot in the June 7 Democratic primary. The winner will move on to the general election to face attorney Scott Nelson, running as a Republican, and Assistant County Attorney Richard Kirkendall, who is not affiliated with a political party.
May was elected to the office in 2018, besting Nelson. May has 33 years of legal experience, including criminal and civil cases, and advisory positions for multiple local governments.
“To be able to reach back over 33 years to things I had done in my legal capacity and apply all that experience to issues that would impact the county has been extremely helpful and, I believe, is a great asset to the people of the county,” he said.
Wooden has practiced law for 11 years, including seven in Dubuque, being involved in cases ranging from tenant protection to murder. He said his experience as a defense attorney would make entering the county attorney’s prosecutorial role a challenge but could benefit him.
“When I’m working with those folks, if we’re on the same team, I can say I might have thought of this this way in a previous life — let’s think about thinking out that possible defense and get it locked down,” he said.
Wooden has been critical of May for decisions he said drove experienced attorneys out of the office. Wooden said, if elected, dealing with that fallout would be a priority.
“Right now, we’ve got a skeleton crew and will have to make some prioritizations on how we’re going to handle work and who’s going to handle what, who’s going to work a little extra,” he said.
May said the attorney departures include eight retirements being considered before his election and before the COVID-19 pandemic. He said other departures can be expected under any new management, acknowledging changes he made when he arrived. His predecessor, Democrat Ralph Potter, served as county attorney for 12 years.
“I have a budget of about $1.8 million — half for salaries,” May said. “To make certain that everybody is at work, at work on time, doing the work efficiently, to me, is my responsibility to Dubuque County taxpayers.”
May touted other changes he has made, including systemwide file digitization and shifting many clerical duties from lawyers to support staff. He also said he has earmarked outside funds for expanded trainings in the near future.
Currently working across the courtroom from the county attorney’s office, Wooden said that if elected, he would want a more cohesive theory for prosecution.
“Right now, the various attorneys employ their own discretion without any guidelines or policies throughout the office,” he said. “I want an office where we have two teams — a pre-trial team and a trial team — that work in tandem so as a case nears trial, instead of reducing the offer drastically, we hand the case over to really skilled and experienced and ready trial lawyers so they can get the best result.”
The county attorney’s office has been at the center of recent controversy regarding May’s conflict with Kirkendall, leading to Kirkendall leaving his assistant county attorney position — willingly or not, depending on the source.
May said he was happy to focus on his own performance as county attorney rather than that controversy for the primary election.
Wooden said he, too, was tired of hearing about it, but that it was a shame.
“Lawyers, when they’re at their best, are bringing clarity to confusing, chaotic situations,” he said. “I don’t think we’ve gotten much clarity.”
Wooden also has been critical of May’s performance regarding violent crime, citing a case in which a man on probation and bond shot someone on video but was recommended further probation.
“That doesn’t jibe with my sense of justice, especially when the courts have already said, ‘We’re putting you on bond and on probation. We’re putting our trust in you to behave,’” Wooden said, adding that taking a hard line would set a public precedent for such offenders.
May argued that violent cases are more complex than that, increasingly including “youthful offenders.”
“Often, there is no alternative but to go to trial with these cases,” he said. “But there are times when we make a concession because of an issue with the evidence — a witness, perhaps — or other facts surrounding the case.”
Outside the courtroom, the county attorney also advises and represents county government.
May entered office having worked for 12 years advising municipal governments in the county, which he said made the transition easy for him.
“(The previous county attorney) had an assistant county attorney or two who would handle those matters,” he said. “When I arrived, the (county) board made it clear that they wanted a county attorney who was involved, who was there in meetings to assist them if they have questions and to be part of the process.”
Wooden said that is a duty he would delegate, except for big decisions, such as legal opinions regarding the county’s mask mandate during the pandemic.
“I would prefer to hire someone or use the person who has already been hired to focus their attention on the civil work of the county with me serving as more of an alternate review of that work,” he said.
