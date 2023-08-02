Even with high temperatures and a thunderstorm that forced the cancellation of a concert, Dubuque County Fair officials dubbed this year’s fair a success.
Attendance dipped slightly to 42,500 people, compared to 43,765 in 2022, Fair General Manager Kevin Kotz said Tuesday.
The 2019 fair saw more than 71,000 attendees before the COVID-19 pandemic cratered attendance in 2020. Kotz said if not for the weather-related problems, 2023 fair attendance was on track to continue its rebound to pre-pandemic numbers.
“The hot weather on three of the days (was) really hard on us,” he said. “It’s Iowa. It’s fair time. But that was probably the hottest I’ve ever seen (a fair) ... And once that storm front came and once people spread the word and changed their plans (from attending Friday’s concert), that couldn’t be helped.”
According to data from the National Weather Service, daytime temperatures last week reached 93 degrees Wednesday, 90 degrees Thursday and 92 degrees Friday.
Kotz said he joined fair organizers in finding relief where he could.
“I even got in the dunk tank one day so people could try and dunk me,” he said.
Dubuque County 4-H Director Sandi Helgerson commended fair volunteers for sticking out the heat, especially those in the 4-H food stand.
“It was really hot inside there with the cookers and grills,” she said. “There was someone (there) from 10 in the morning to 8:30 p.m. It’s a great way to raise money for 4-H, but it is exhausting. That’s above and beyond.”
Fair organizers told 4-H participants with animals they could take the animals home after judging to cool off, but Helgerson said most of them remained on the grounds and weren’t in immediate danger from the heat.
“The animals had good ventilation, so there weren’t any animals in distress,” she said. “We did release some early so people could take them home once the shows for that particular breed were done. But then we had auctions on Thursday, which was the hottest it got (in the barns). And (the heat) did not stop the buyers who showed up. The kids had some great prices for their animals.”
A severe thunderstorm hit Dubuque on Friday night, dumping 2.5 inches of precipitation on the area. The storm sent fairgoers scrambling for their vehicles or fairgrounds buildings. The commercial building filled with attendees soaked to the skin, and hail pinged off the metal roof above them.
The storm was enough to cancel the fair’s Friday night concert co-headlined by rock bands Skillet and Theory of a Deadman.
Kotz said the fair’s mainstage concert on Thursday — featuring Lauren Alaina, David J and Clarke University graduate Natascha Myers — was well-attended.
The rain also brought relief from the heat. The weather service said temperatures dipped to 84 degrees on Saturday and 81 degrees on Sunday. Kotz said that brought attendees out in droves over the weekend.
“If it felt like that all week, I think we could have broken records,” he said. “The carnival had four more rides (than 2022), so we were using our space more efficiently. It was a lot of fun.”