McGREGOR, Iowa — Police Tuesday are warning of a telephone scam in the McGregor and Marquette area.
Scammers are calling from the number 563-873-3579 and advising the call recipients that their Social Security numbers “had been breached at the Mexico border,” according to the MarMac Police Department.
The announcement states that recipients are instructed to speak with an “officer,” who attempts to elicit Social Security information from the recipients.
“This attempt to obtain your Social Security number is false and a scam,” police said.
The post advises residents to hang up and avoid giving out personal information.