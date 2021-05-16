The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Shane P. Gabel-Reisen, 25, of Bernard, Iowa, was arrested at 12:09 a.m. Saturday on warrants charging voluntary absence from custody and fifth-degree theft. Court documents state that Gabel-Reisen did not return to the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. on May 31, 2019.
- Madisyn W. Bennett, 20, of 17522 S. John Deere Road, No. 3, was arrested at 11:43 p.m. Friday near the intersection of E. 22nd and Jackson Streets on a charge of unlawful possession of a prescription drug.
- Marvin J. Backes, 75, of 1308 Lincoln Ave., reported a case of forgery resulting in the loss of $13,000 between about 12 p.m. Tuesday and 11:30 a.m. Thursday.