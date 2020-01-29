The vast majority of campuses in Dubuque Community Schools were rated as "acceptable" or better in a state report released today.
However, several schools were identified as needing extra support because of underperforming student subgroups.
The Iowa Department of Education released the results in the Iowa School Performance Profiles, which details how schools fare under state and federal accountability measures. Schools statewide were assigned ratings of "exceptional," "high performing," "commendable," "acceptable," "needs improvement" or "priority."
Sixteen of the Dubuque district's 18 campuses were rated as "acceptable" or better.
The ratings were:
- Needs improvement: Prescott and Lincoln elementary schools
- Acceptable: Fulton Elementary School, George Washington and Thomas Jefferson middle schools and Dubuque Senior and Hempstead high schools
- Commendable: Carver, Eisenhower, Kennedy, Marshall and Sageville elementary schools
- High Performing: Audubon, Bryant, Hoover, Irving and Table Mound elementary schools and Eleanor Roosevelt Middle School
The report also identifies schools requiring extra support based on student performance under the federal Every Student Succeeds Act.
Schools are identified for "targeted support and improvement" if at least one student subgroup falls in the lowest 5% of schools statewide, while schools needing "comprehensive support and improvement" have overall scores in the bottom 5% of schools receiving Title I funding.
Schools identified as needing additional support maintain their designations for three years and were identified for the first time last year when the state released its first round of the school performance profiles.
Under that system, Lincoln and Fulton will maintain their "comprehensive support" designation for two more years, though their overall scores improved over last year.
The eight schools identified for targeted support are entering their second year of the cycle.
Four of those schools no longer have any underperforming subgroups -- Irving, Table Mound, Jefferson and Roosevelt.
Eisenhower, Kennedy, Prescott and Washington still have at least one underperforming subgroup.
The state also identified both Senior and Hempstead as newly in need of targeted support.
At Senior, students with disabilities were considered to be underperforming. At Hempstead, students with disabilities and from low socio-economic status were identified as underperforming.
This story will be updated.