MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A 911 call placed on the morning of three killings at Maquoketa Caves State Park last summer provides several more details about what happened that morning.
Three family members from Cedar Falls were found dead in their tent in a campground at the park on the morning of July 22.
Autopsy results later revealed that Tyler Schmidt, 42, died from “a gunshot wound and multiple sharp force injuries.” His wife, Sarah Schmidt, 42, died from “multiple sharp force injuries.” And the couple’s daughter, Lula Schmidt, 6, died from “a gunshot wound and strangulation,” according to the Iowa Department of Public Safety.
Authorities said the suspected killer, Anthony Sherwin, 23, of La Vista, Neb., died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and his death was ruled a suicide. Sherwin’s body was found outside the campground but within a wooded area of the park.
Tyler and Sarah Schmidt’s son Arlo, who was 9 at the time of the attack, survived without injury.
The Telegraph Herald obtained the 911 call related to the July 22 attack through a records request filed with the Maquoketa Police Department. The call includes a conversation between Arlo and a 911 dispatcher.
The recording lasts for 23 minutes and 26 seconds, from the moment Cecilia Sherwin — the mother of Anthony Sherwin — called 911 to when a park ranger arrived on scene to speak with her.
At the start of the 911 call, Cecilia Sherwin reported hearing gunshots that morning. Sherwin identified herself to dispatchers, as well as Arlo, who was with her for the entirety of the 911 call.
“Shooting, shooting,” Cecilia Sherwin said at the beginning of the call. “We heard it this morning and this kid screaming, and we have one boy with us. And he said that his parents were shot and there’s blood. … I don’t know what the situation is.”
About two minutes into the call, the dispatcher asked Sherwin to stay on the phone while the dispatcher contacted emergency responders.
The dispatcher then can be heard saying “Come on,” when he is unable to reach a park ranger.
Four minutes and 20 seconds into the call, the dispatcher told Sherwin that a sheriff’s department deputy and ambulance were on their way to the park and that he was attempting to reach a park ranger by phone. The call then goes silent for about five minutes, after which the dispatcher confirms that he has reached a park ranger.
Sherwin can be heard on the recording soothing Arlo, asking him if he is all right and telling him, “You’ll be OK.” She also told the dispatcher that she had found Arlo after hearing someone shouting for help, and she took him to the entrance of the park.
At the 13-minute, 45-second mark of the call, Sherwin puts Arlo on the phone to speak with the dispatcher.
Arlo confirmed to the dispatcher that he was camping with his father, mother and sister in a tent.
“I woke up and there was, like, someone in, like, black clothes, and they had a weapon, and my sister was screaming,” the boy said.
“And you took off out of there?” the dispatcher asked.
“Yes,” Arlo replied. “... I think they were hurt.”
Arlo also told the dispatcher that he believed the individual was holding a gun.
“I think it was some kind of small gun,” he said. “ ... No (I don’t know who it was). The most I know is black clothes.”
Around the 16-minute mark, the dispatcher states that troopers were about 5 to 6 miles away from the park. The dispatcher told Sherwin that it was about 6:45 a.m. around the 21-minute mark of the call.
Sherwin confirmed that she and Arlo were at the entrance to the park and would show emergency personnel the location of the tent. The call ended when Sherwin approached a park ranger.
Authorities later evacuated the park, and officials previously said the only camper not accounted for was Anthony Sherwin. Officials also previously stated that they did not know of a connection between him and the Schmidt family.
Efforts to reach Cecilia Sherwin for comment for this story were unsuccessful. Anthony Sherwin’s family — including his mother — have expressed their disbelief that their son committed the killings to multiple news outlets.
However, a previous press release from Iowa Department of Public Safety stated that all evidence in the case could “substantiate Sherwin was the perpetrator of the homicides and acted alone.”
When asked this week by the TH for more details on the incident and investigation, Richard Rahn, special agent in charge of the major crime unit with Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, declined to comment further.
“We have put out several different press releases,” he said. “Out of respect for the family, who are still grieving and still trying to get past this, I don’t know if anything else needs to be added.”
Jackson County Sheriff Brent Kilburg said the investigation into the killings was handled by DCI and told the TH to reach out to sheriff’s department Chief Deputy Jim Kraker for more information. Kraker did not return a message left on Friday.
Iowa Department of Natural Resource officials at Maquoketa Caves State Park declined to speak for this story.