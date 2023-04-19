City of Dubuque officials are asking residents to pick up a bag of litter in honor of Earth Day, which is Saturday, April 22.

Residents can pick up “Keep Dubuque Clean” trash bags from the City Municipal Service Center, 925 Kerper Court, or the utility billing counter at City Hall, 50 W. 13th St.  The Keep Dubuque Clean initiative encourages residents to occasionally collect litter or commit to regularly cleaning a public space to beautify the city, a press release states.

Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member and writes about issues related to poverty in the tri-state area for the Telegraph Herald. 

