City of Dubuque officials are asking residents to pick up a bag of litter in honor of Earth Day, which is Saturday, April 22.
Residents can pick up “Keep Dubuque Clean” trash bags from the City Municipal Service Center, 925 Kerper Court, or the utility billing counter at City Hall, 50 W. 13th St. The Keep Dubuque Clean initiative encourages residents to occasionally collect litter or commit to regularly cleaning a public space to beautify the city, a press release states.
Residents are encouraged to promote the event on social media by tagging the City of Dubuque and using the #KeepDubuqueClean hashtag.
Keep Dubuque Clean trash bags can be picked up with residents’ regular trash collection services.
The branded trash bags also are available to residents year-round.
Residents interested in holding group cleanups are asked to coordinate with Dubuque Metropolitan Area Solid Waste Agency, which can provide collection bags and trash grabbers.
Residents who want to regularly clean a public space can sign up for the city's “Adopt-A-Spot” program. More information is available at CityOfDubuque.org/AdoptASpot.
