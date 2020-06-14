It was a humid Thursday afternoon, and Bill Hedrick had just finished his third bike ride in two weeks.
Beads of sweat clung to his forehead as he loaded his bike onto his car. This wasn’t the typical exercise that Hedrick was used to.
Traditionally, he could be found lifting weights at the YMCA.
However, the COVID-19 pandemic changed his entire exercise routine.
Gone were the days of breaking a sweat indoors. It was replaced with running on outdoor tracks and biking on Heritage Trail in Dubuque.
For Hedrick, it is a new experience, but he is still not sold on the humidity.
“I’d like to go back to the Y, but my wife wouldn’t be happy about that,” Hedrick said. “I love it outside, but it can get pretty warm.”
The pandemic brought many changes in people’s lives. For months, thousands locked themselves away in their homes, only leaving for the bare essentials.
After days upon days of being stuck inside, people started to miss seeing the sun, so many ventured out to local parks and trails that allowed them to experience the outdoors while still maintaining social distance.
The result has been a seismic resurgence of interest in community parks and trails. Supporters of such offerings hope — and believe — that the increased exposure to and appreciation of the outdoors is establishing new, long-term habits for local residents.
“I would say it’s easily doubled the number of users,” said Del Bischoff, trail manager for Dubuque County’s Heritage Trail. “It’s busy seven days a week now. It’s hard to believe how popular the trail has become.”
Daily or annual passes are to be purchased by users of the trail. Last year, about $4,000 in such revenue was collected in May. This year, the total was $8,000.
It has been a general trend throughout the county since the pandemic hit the area, Bischoff said. Many people have seemingly rediscovered the outdoors.
“They need to get exercise still, but the gyms are all closed,” Bischoff said. “I think a lot of people just got sick and tired of being cooped up in the house, and this was a safe way for them to get outside.”
Brian Preston, executive director of Dubuque County Conservation Board, said all of the county’s parks, campgrounds and preserves have seen significant increases in activity since the start of the pandemic.
“We haven’t seen this kind of use in a long time,” Preston said. “So many other options are closed, so people are discovering their local outdoor resources.”
Finley’s Landing Park in particular has seen a large increase in traffic, which Preston attributes to municipal pools throughout the area being closed.
Whitewater Canyon Wildlife Area has seen traffic numbers that are three times above its weekly average.
Preston said the increase in popularity has been so substantial that it has caused trash disposal issues for conservation staff, but as long as people continue to utilize the parks, the work will continue to ensure they remain clean.
“I hope a lot of people continue to go to these places, even after the pandemic is over,” Preston said. “I think this will be the trend for a while, though. No one is traveling far away this summer, so people are recreating closer to home.”
Outdoor recreation in Galena, Ill., also has experienced an increase in popularity. City Manager Mark Moran said the city’s boat ramp and river trail have seen significant use in the past month.
“A lot of people are out there,” Moran said. “We are particularly seeing a lot of people walking and biking.”
The increase in outdoor recreation hasn’t been exclusive to parks and trails.
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources reported the state set a turkey-hunting record this year, with 14,600 birds taken. The previous record was 12,173 in 2016.
Fishing license sales records also were broken for the months of March, April and May, with nearly 200,000 licenses purchased this spring.
While the surge in activity largely has been a positive for parks and trails, it is not entirely clear of the long-term impact.
When things finally do return to normal, how many people will maintain their new outdoor recreational hobbies, and how many will return to the gym — or their desk chairs and couches? Will the great outdoors still beckon like it does during the pandemic?
Tony Calabrese, president and CEO of Dubuque Community YMCA/YWCA, said his facility had only about 20% of its usual weekly attendance when it reopened on May 16. However, with each new week, more and more people have begun to return.
“We believe as we continue to reopen more parts of the facility that more and more people will come back,” he said.