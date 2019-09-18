EPWORTH, Iowa — Dozens of Western Dubuque High School students made quick work of shucking about 1,700 ears of sweet corn Tuesday morning.
Students in FFA and a strength and conditioning class gathered around tables, tearing off husks and dropping the corn into buckets and trays.
“It was pretty cool to see it ... especially after waiting the whole summer for it to grow,” said Trenton Hammerand, a senior at WD.
About 70 students helped Tuesday, but for some teens, the effort has been months in the making. A group of students led a project to plant and grow the corn on district property near their high school.
Later this week, it will be served to students around the Western Dubuque Community School District.
“I think it’s really cool to know the product you put in the ground is going to the kids at Western Dubuque,” said Luke Rauen, an agriculture instructor and FFA adviser at WDHS.
Students have helped shuck locally grown corn to be served to their classmates for the past few years. Last year, however, an opportunity to bring the effort even closer to home arose when the district purchased 13.5 acres north of the high school.
Because that land has not been developed yet, FFA students have used it as a test plot to grow crops, including sweet corn.
A group of students worked together with local businesses and farmers to arrange for the corn to be planted and fertilized, and then they kept an eye on the plants as they grew.
“It was neat driving by it and seeing it grow and seeing it all come together,” said Trenton, one of the students who helped organize the effort.
WD students harvested the sweet corn Monday. On Thursday morning, staff will prepare it and supply it to schools around the district.
“There’s nothing more local than the high schoolers growing it for us,” said Clif Cameron, the district’s director of food and nutrition services.
Sophomore Ryan Wolf drove by the plot throughout the summer and observed the corn’s growth, then helped pick and shuck it.
“It’s fun,” he said. “Even at home, we grow sweet corn every year, and it’s always fun to go in and pick the corn and husk it.”
He particularly appreciated knowing that his efforts will help feed other students.
“It feels like you’re giving back to the schools, in a sense,” he said.
For students, the project presented a chance to learn about farming, working with businesses and thinking on their feet, Rauen said.
“Farming’s not always easy, is the big thing they learned,” he said.
That also was one of Trenton’s key takeaways.
“It’s a lot of time and patience, I think especially with it being a wet spring,” he said.
The work also gave students the chance to take ownership in supplying food to their peers, Cameron said.
“There’s nothing better than teaching a kid to grow their own food and what our actual food system looks like,” he said.