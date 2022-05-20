CASCADE, Iowa — A local business owner has agreed to pay a $4,000 penalty for the illegal disposal and storage of waste tires.
Jason Delaney, of JR Recycling, of Peosta, must pay the fine within 60 days, according to an agreement filed by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. The DNR originally had ordered a $10,000 penalty in the case.
According to an amended administrative order, JR Recycling was issued a state permit in December 2015 that allowed it to operate a “waste tire processing facility,” but the state agency denied its renewal in 2018 because the city deemed it to be in violation of zoning regulations.
The amended order states that Delaney tried to rezone the property “to accommodate the processing of tires,” but city officials denied his application.
The city then took legal action, and all waste tires were ordered to be removed.
In March 2020, the DNR learned that Delaney had moved the tires to a farm in rural Bernard. DNR staff estimated there were nearly 28,000 tires there. Delaney disputes that estimation.
“Mr. Delaney estimates that he had approximately 650 used tires and 281 junk tires at the Cascade location; 141 whole tires and tires in process covering an area of 36.5 feet (by) 39 feet (19.6 feet high) at the (Bernard) farm location; and a 53-foot trailer which was half full of waste or tires to be disposed,” the amended order states.
The next month, the DNR issued a violation notice in part because the tire storage violated state law.
In September 2020, the DNR approved a request from Delaney for tire processing through the end of that year. In January 2021, the state issued another violation notice, noting that “little, if any, processing of tires had occurred.” The amended order states that Delaney reported a processing machine broke down and that parts could not be secured to fix it.
In May and June, the DNR issued two more violation notices, noting that there had been “partial compliance, but noted that thousands of tires remain on the properties after over a year of efforts by the DNR to encourage and allowing processing and removal.”
In December, DNR officials met with Delaney, who “provided invoices and receipts related to tire disposal” and stated that “he was not storing and had not disposed of any tires” other than those being stored at his Cascade business.
Two months later, when no settlement had been reached, the DNR issued the initial order that included the $10,000 fine.