Kirk VanOstrand
In this image from body camera video taken by East Dubuque (Ill.) Police Chief Luke Kovacic, former Mayor Kirk VanOstrand answers his door after police arrived at his home on April 21, 2022. Video: TelegraphHerald.com

EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Charges against a former East Dubuque mayor stemming from a 911 call he made have been dismissed.

Kirk VanOstrand had been charged in Jo Daviess County Circuit Court with two counts of disorderly conduct for misuse of 911. One count was a felony, while the other was a misdemeanor.