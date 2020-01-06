The Dubuque County Local Food Policy Council is seeking public feedback on county food system issues to inform development of a strategic plan.
Council members have scheduled a community input event set for 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, in the county health department board room at 1125 Seippel Road.
“It’s a great opportunity to connect to local foods and give us your feedback directly,” said council Chairwoman Michaela Freiburger, who encouraged food producers, providers and advocates to attend.
Attendees will discuss the council’s previously identified goals and identify other areas of concern, analyzing approaches with assistance from the Iowa Department of Public Health.
The council formed in 2018 to advise county supervisors on local food policy and foster outreach and partnerships to improve the local food system. In 2019, the council distributed $20,000 through eight grant awards, seven of which addressed food insecurity in the city of Dubuque.
“We do want to branch out into the county further,” Freiburger said.
Nonprofit Feeding America reports that 11.2% of Dubuque County residents faced food insecurity in 2017. While the county’s only U.S. Department of Agriculture-recognized food deserts are in the city of Dubuque, some smaller towns, like Worthington and Bernard, don’t have grocery stores.
The Epworth Community Food Pantry serves about 80 food-insecure families in rural Dubuque County, according to President Karen Conrad. Her pantry provides meat, milk and even some local produce and eggs from community farms and gardens, but needs more support, Conrad said.
“We’re kind of restricted,” she said. “We can only help once in a 30-day period.”
Freiburger said the council also aims to address local food security and sustainability on the producers’ side. She said the council wants to support producers of direct consumables like produce and meat.
Chris O’Connell, an organic livestock and row crop farmer near Bankston, said he attends local foods events regularly.
“A lot of times, the people who are advocating for local food and things are on the consumer side,” he said. “It’s good to have all of us at the table.”
O’Connell said he hoped the council could help create incentives to make local meat more affordable, reduce some “red tape” for selling local products in town and encourage schools to serve local produce.
Freiburger said she hopes to have a formal strategic plan in place this spring, ahead of the next grant cycle.
Patrice Lambert, executive director of the Dubuque County Health Department and council member ex officio, said the event would help the council set priorities.
“We’re really trying to focus on what should be our focus,” Lambert said. “I’m hoping we’re able to at least have direction walking away from that meeting.”
Attendees can RSVP by contacting michaela.frieburger@gmail.com.