St. Mark Youth Enrichment officials seek community support to provide school supplies to students in the greater Dubuque area.
The nonprofit is working on its annual effort to fill school bags with supplies for students in the Dubuque and Western Dubuque community school districts in Iowa and the East Dubuque School District in Illinois, along with students who attend parochial schools in those areas.
Last year, St. Mark worked with community members, volunteers and businesses to support about 3,500 students, and officials expect to serve even more this year as families continue recovering from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, a press release states.
St. Mark is working with local businesses “to get supplies at the best value and to make donations go further,” the release states.
Those interested in donating, volunteering, learning more or starting a drive at their business can visit stmark youthenrichment.org, email bmcgorry@stmarkyouthenrichment.org or call 563-582-6211, ext. 102.
Families in need of supplies can contact their school’s counselor to be put on the supply list.