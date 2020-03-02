The approach of spring serves as a signal to the tri-state area’s flood-prone communities.
“We don’t know what the spring is going to bring, so we’re doing all of the preparedness we can to be ready,” said Keevin Williams, village president of Cassville, Wis.
The risk of Mississippi River flooding this spring is “well-above normal,” according to forecasters with the National Weather Service, and the regular prospect of heavy rains on saturated soils increases local risks of spring and summer flash flooding, too.
“It absolutely is an issue for us,” said Steve Braun, Grant County, Wis., emergency manager. “Each of our communities has specific concerns with flash-flooding. With the (hilly) terrain in Grant County, it is a concern.”
The changing season finds flood-prone communities eyeing the skies and riverbanks.
“The river goes up and down all the time, so our public works director and fire department know what to look for when it does start to get high, like making sure all of our equipment and pumps are ready,” said Jennifer Cowsert, city administrator of Elkader, Iowa.
Storms bearing heavy rainfall have become common occurrences in the tri-state area.
“We’ve had some pretty significant flooding events,” Braun said. “It’s something we see every year. Last year, we had six separate communities claim disaster fund assistance from the State of Wisconsin. It’s never been so high.”
Recent events have influenced flood preparation and prevention efforts.
The summer of 2017 marked a particularly dangerous time in Grant County. Several rounds of severe storms swept through southwestern Wisconsin. More than 6 inches of rain fell near Boscobel on July 19, triggering flash flooding.
On July 21, an even greater deluge struck Cassville.
“We had 16 inches (of rain) in an eight-hour period,” Williams said. “If we have very large rainfall events, it can create a lot of problems.”
The rain sent floodwaters raging down Furnace Creek in Cassville, swamping houses.
“Five houses were basically destroyed,” Williams said.
That summer’s storms caused $1.98 million in damages to communities in Grant County and prompted officials to take a series of steps to lessen the impacts of future flash floods.
Those mitigation efforts have included purchasing homes in flood plains and increasing resources to respond to endangered residents in emergency situations.
“We always have some sort of swift-water (emergency) call,” Braun said. “So, we’ve built the largest swift-water response team in the state of Wisconsin.”
The team consists of 75 members of local volunteer fire departments and other emergency agencies who have receive specialized training in responding to flood-related rescue operations.
Rainfall and melting snow can combine to raise the levels of local rivers and tributaries. Elkader officials know better than most the risks associated with river flooding.
The Turkey River crested at 27.77 feet on June 10, 2008, at Elkader, overtopping a levee built in 1997 and flooding four blocks of downtown. More than 50 homes and 25 businesses were affected.
Federal funds helped pay for replacement water and sewer lines and bought out 38 flood-damaged structures. An 11-acre park replaced one flood-prone area south of downtown.
“In the buyout area there is only one house now that we have to watch out for,” Cowsert said.
Cassville officials are bracing for possible flooding of the Mississippi River.
“We did have a lot of water last year and it did create a lot of issues,” Williams said.
Cassville closes storm drains when Mississippi River levels rise to prevent flood water from bubbling up through the drains into the village. Closed drains can cause problems when rain falls.
Williams said the village has seven sites used for pumping operations and is preparing for the potential of using them this spring.
“We’ll be ready in a moment’s notice to put things in place,” he said.
The Mississippi River spent a record 86 days above flood stage at Dubuque last spring. Although Dubuque was protected by a floodwall, portions of East Dubuque, Ill., were inundated.
“We’re worried about if are we looking at new normal here,” said Loras Herrig, East Dubuque’s city administrator. “Is that (prolonged river levels above flood stage) what we’re going to see a lot of in the future?”
Herrig said the city’s flood preparations consider short- and long-term approaches. The city has a flood task force to consider preparation and prevention.
“This year, one concern is our wastewater plant reconstruction,” Herrig said.
The city is bypassing some flow into the plant during reconstruction efforts, Herrig said. Flood water could cover the manhole used for the current bypass.
“We will have to run (the flow) into the plant by a different way,” Herrig said.
East Dubuque leaders are developing a flood buyout program for properties that have sustained repetitive flood damage.
“The State of Illinois has pre-approved us for some funding for that and we have 34 (properties) on a list for potential buyouts,” Herrig said.
Herrig said the offered buyout price must be high enough to enable property owners to find alternative places to live in the wake of a buyout.
“It will be up to the property owner and we have some people who are receptive to it,” he said. “Last year took a lot of the fight out of some people.”