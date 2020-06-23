News in your town

Most Read

Most Recent

Red Cross to test blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies

NICC among 9 colleges to receive funds for enhance agricultural education, research

In-person inmate visits, other services to resume July 1 at Dubuque County Jail

Elizabeth's popular Garlic Fest to go virtual this year

Western Dubuque sets graduation for Saturday on football field

New study shows COVID-19 enhanced problems facing local immigrants

Local agencies to host informational drive-thru in Maquoketa

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Monday)

Plots available in Manchester Community Garden

Bellevue chamber promotion generates $37,000 for local businesses

Lafayette County Dairy Breakfast set for Saturday

After church mission trip canceled, PDC students help at home

East Dubuque library opens for scheduled visits

Shullsburg announces changes to 4th of July festivities

Beer and wine festival set for Saturday in Marquette

Taxable sales fluctuated in southwest Wisconsin during first 2 months of pandemic

Cascade High School graduation set for Sunday

2 southwest Wisconsin emergency agencies receive grants for NextGen 9-1-1 equipment

Lake Delhi's water show ski team cancels shows, events

'No-contact' Jackson County Relay for Life set for Friday

Dubuque Community Schools reopen playgrounds

Accidental 911 calls an increasingly common issue for area first responders

Dubuque County sheriff predicts more inmate COVID-19 cases, while supervisors back $700,000 jail project

COVID-19: 4 more cases in Dubuque, Lafayette counties, 3 in Grant County

Dubuque commission proposes 2021 date for vote on Five Flags expansion

Dubuque County Fair reschedules musical headliners for 2021

Disc golf's popularity soars in tri-states during pandemic

Dyersville, Peosta projects possible beneficiaries of $500 billion package touted by Finkenauer

Drive-thru COVID-19 testing site opens in Jo Daviess County

Delaware County man accused of 2 more child sex crimes

Organizers cancel Galena Oktoberfest over COVID-19 concerns

Recent sentences issued in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County

Dubuque Community Schools reopens playgrounds

Drive-thru COVID-19 testing site opens in Jo Daviess County

Organizers cancel Galena Oktoberfest over COVID-19 concerns

2 new cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County in 24 hours

Flash flood watch issued for 6 local counties, including Dubuque County

Greater Dubuque Development hosts virtual annual meeting Tuesday

Virtual support groups available for Iowans affected by COVID-19

Dubuque drug dealer sentenced to probation

Operation: New View offering free tax preparation

Dubuque mental health service agencies receive grants

Dubuque County Historical Society receives $18,000 relief grant

$100,000 in grants awarded to Jo Daviess County entities

Cascade leaders accepting designs for citywide mural project