Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
KEY WEST, Iowa — A house in Key West was destroyed by fire Thursday afternoon, but no injuries were reported.
Chris Tigges, chief of the Key West Fire Department, said firefighters responded to a house on Katie Cove at about 12:30 p.m. on Thursday.
He said when firefighters arrived, they found a fire on the first floor of the structure.
“We initially made entry into the house trying to put the fire out, but we were met with high heat, fire and smoke conditions,” he said.
Firefighters subsequently left the house and fought the fire from the outside.
Fire departments from East Dubuque, Bernard, Farley and Centralia/Peosta also responded to the blaze. Tigges said firefighters were on the scene for about six hours.
The cause of the fire was still under investigation as of Saturday. No injuries were reported, but the house was deemed a total loss.