U.S. Navy veteran Nick Lucy waited with anticipation in the courtyard of Dolph's Iron Bar on Saturday morning.
"It a big day to celebrate across the state of Iowa," he said.
Lucy, who served on the submarine USS Madregal during the Vietnam War, was talking about the christening ceremony for the USS Iowa, a Virginia class nuclear submarine. The ceremony was held in Groton, Conn., at the shipyard where the sub was built.
Gary Dolphin, owner of Dolph's, hosted a watch party, one of several held across the state, that was attended by about 40 people, including Navy veterans from Dubuque's American Legion Post 6 and Epworth, Iowa's American Legion Post 650.
"I'm a huge supporter of the military, like all of us," he said. "I've been a military history buff all of my life. My brother served in Vietnam, and an uncle served in Korea. It's been in my blood."
While the USS Iowa is the fourth Navy vessel to honor the state, it is the first submarine to bear the name, and the first built for female sailors, with separate quarters and facilities for women and men.
Former Iowa First Lady Christie Vilsack is the sponsor of the sub, and had the honor of breaking a bottle of champagne across the bow.
Christening ceremonies are an important naval tradition, and the Navy always selects a female as a sponsor. It is believed that the vessel will have good will and fortune if it's christened by a female.
Attendees at the livestream, which included Iowa State Sen. Pam Jochum, watched as speeches were made by Vilsack and U.S. Rep. Zachary Nunn, R-Iowa, among others, who recognized the hard work of the builders, the crew and the people of Iowa.
Mark and Julie Hermann, of Dubuque, attended the watch party because of a connection they have with the newly christened submarine.
"Our son is marrying the niece of a crew member," Mark said. "We really wanted to come and see this."
Tom Walsh, commander of Post 6, and Ron Brosius, the post's finance officer, presented Dolphin, who is a member of the USS Iowa Commissioning committee, with a check for $1,000.
The committee is charged with managing activities during the construction, raising funds for the commission ceremony and taking care of the needs of Iowa's crew, including bringing them to Iowa for family stays and educational activities.
The crew of the USS Iowa consists of 120 enlisted men and 14 officers. It's operating lifespan is expected to be 33 years. Now that the ship has been christened, it will go through a "shakedown" before a commissioning ceremony is early 2024.
"A shakedown is when they send the sub out to sea and test it," Lucy said. "Make sure everything works and that there are no leaks."
U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., quoted Kelly Sullivan, sponsor of the USS The Sullivans and granddaughter of the youngest of the Sullivan brothers, from Waterloo, Iowa, who were killed on the USS Juneau in WW II, in honoring the brave men and women of Iowa who serve in the Navy.
"Kelly said, 'We're a landlocked state,'" he said. "We don't have an ocean nearby. But if you go to the history books, it's Navy, Navy, Navy."