Ron Avery saw an opportunity to help families like his.
When he lost two of his siblings to cancer — his sister Julie in 1982 and his brother James in 2015 — he founded Avery Foundation. The Dubuque-based organization provides funding to cover incurred financial hardships resulting from out-of-town treatments for loved ones.
Since its inception in July 2017, the mission of the organization has attracted generous support, enabling it to expand coverage to 14 Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin counties and to assist more than 500 grantees.
But the biggest push came in 2019. Global technology consulting firm MTX Group, based in Texas, pledged $2 million over five years to the foundation, beginning this year.
“Because of that donation, in January, we went ahead and expanded to seven more counties, nearly doubling our reach,” Avery said. “It set a lot of our goals and plans years ahead of where we anticipated they might be.”
Then, last spring, Avery received news with the potential to detrimentally impact the foundation.
“Because of the impact from COVID-19, profits were way below the company’s expectation,” he said. “They would not be able to fulfill their commitment to us at this time. Even though they hope to be able to meet this obligation in the future, we anticipate giving $250,000 to cancer patients and their families this year. So for us, this is a devastating blow.”
MTX Group did not respond to the Telegraph Herald’s request for comment.
In the past two years, nonprofits across the community have reported a broad response in charitable giving, from the loss of key donors to a marked increase in donations and successful fundraising efforts.
St. Stephen’s Food Bank is another that has been hit hard but for a different reason.
The organization, which recently marked its 40th anniversary, is a branch of River Bend Food Bank in Davenport, Iowa. St. Stephen’s serves Dubuque and Jackson counties in Iowa and Jo Daviess County in Illinois, offering resources to more than 100 local food pantries and providing about 2 million meals per year.
“One of the biggest issues right now is that some of our grocery chains and distribution partners have decreased donations because of supply and demand,” said site Director Kathy Hutton. “So, we’ve been purchasing food in order to help supplement this and to keep food on the shelves here. Of course, those costs have gone up 17%, so it’s a huge challenge, and there is a huge need right now.”
Many local organizations have cited the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, followed by ballooning costs in food, fuel and other necessities in causing donors across all levels to scale back in what they have been able to comfortably give in support of such efforts.
“I think rising costs has a lot to do with it,” Hutton said. “I had six calls one day from people who had never been to a food bank before and wanted to be walked through the process of how it works. I had another couple with six kids who couldn’t afford their grocery bill, which had gone from $150 to $350 per week. Most people aren’t seeing an increase in their income.”
An uneven landscape
While some organizations are being impacted by a decrease in donations, others are experiencing the opposite.
According to Giving USA, a Chicago-based organization that measures philanthropic efforts across various sectors throughout the country, Americans gave a record $471 billion to charities in 2020 — a 5.1% increase from the year prior.
Nancy Van Milligen, president and CEO of Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque, said several local nonprofits have experienced an increase in giving from donors who recognize a more critical need during a challenging economic period.
“Things like inflation and financial downturn do cause people to tighten their belts or result in a lower payout sum from an endowment,” she said. “But we are actually tracking ahead of last year in gifts, from January to July. We did lose one large gift, but even with that loss, we’re ahead of where we usually would be by this time.”
Where the community foundation has been impacted, Van Milligen said, is on its investment returns.
“We’re down about 10% to 12%,” she said. “That’s hard. But because we have been prudent with our longer-term investments, we feel good about being able to weather the storm.”
Other organizations also have reported a step up in giving.
“Our grants and general donation totals are trending about the same as last year,” said Ann Lorenz, development and marketing director of Opening Doors, a nonprofit organization that serves women and children experiencing homelessness in Dubuque. “But current donations are up about 8% from pre-pandemic numbers. Our community has been so generous during the pandemic, stepping up with larger gifts.”
Additionally, the organization’s 20th annual Attitude of Gratitude event in November had a record amount in donations — and with approximately 100 fewer people in attendance compared to previous years.
Opening Doors’ Filling Your Cup fundraiser, which debuted on June 30, sold out on the other hand.
“We are filled with gratitude for all of our supporters that continue to believe in our mission,” Lorenz said.
In the arts sector, Dubuque Museum of Art held its most successful annual gala in 2021, raising $137,000.
“We are deeply grateful for the community’s generous support,” said Executive Director Gary Stoppelman. “Dubuque is a community that deeply values and generously supports organizations that meet need.”
Likewise, Dubuque Symphony Orchestra netted more than $43,000 — a record — in its annual Pursuit of the Podium fundraiser this year, during which community contestants vie for a place on the podium to conduct a musical selection by soliciting donations.
This comes after a pair of concert seasons that resulted in lower proceeds from ticket sales and an initial increase in donations that since has evened out for the organization.
“We saw an increase in support when COVID first hit, and then, over the last six months to a year, things have quieted down a bit,” said Executive Director Mark Wahlert. “Our donations haven’t gone down. Our patrons continue to support us strongly, but we’re not seeing some of the going above and beyond that we saw during the first year or so of the pandemic.”
While some organizations have seen a boost in donations, others have stayed the course.
Gwen Bramlet-Hecker is the executive director of Riverview Center in Dubuque, which assists those who have been affected by domestic abuse and sexual violence. She said her organization has lost some of what she called its “spontaneous donations” but has otherwise seen giving remain consistent.
“I think the loss in funding, the rise in funding and the consistency in funding all has been indicative of how it has been for us over the last couple of years,” she said. “Particularly through our foundation and other government agencies, there was more money made available to nonprofits that helped us get through COVID-19 when nobody was sure what was going to happen. But with gas prices, interest rates, inflation, the war overseas, people get a little fearful. And I get it. I’m a human working on a nonprofit salary.
“Given the state of the world and what has happened in the world, I think there has been a shift in priorities. But that has always been a variable in the world of nonprofit organizations. I will say, however, that I am always blown away by the generosity of the Dubuque community. It’s really unlike any other in terms of its philanthropy, and it has enabled us to be good stewards of their giving and stay the course.”
Silver lining
Despite the challenges, local organizations dependent on philanthropic giving — be it from corporate organizations, matching gifts or independent donors — gave credit to the community for continuing to provide what support it can.
“I work with community foundations across the nation, and Dubuque gives in a big way,” Van Milligen said. “It’s a beautiful thing. I think that’s why, in the case with the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque, we’re trending up. People understand that there is a need right now.”
Avery expressed a similar sentiment about the community and also said he understood the limitations those who want to give might experience.
“I’ve been all throughout the upper Midwest, and there are no people like the people in Dubuque and the tri-states,” he said. “People locally have been very good to us, and we are blessed to live in a community that understands the importance of charity. But with the economic situation the way it is — gas at almost $5 and other prices through the roof — all of that is trickling down to how charitable people are able to be. We just really have to be creative in the ways we’re getting funding.”
In addition to its annual Founders Gala — this year set for 5:30 p.m. Aug. 27 at Hotel Julien Dubuque — Avery Foundation added auction items to its website and social media outlets. It also has engaged in fundraisers in partnership with local businesses willing to donate a portion of sales proceeds to the foundation.
“We’re working and partnering with more local businesses now,” Avery said. “I am confident that it all comes down to the economy. Once that gets better, I think we’ll see higher donations again, and people will feel much better about giving. Until then, every nickel or penny counts.”
Making the ask
For nonprofits working to turn the tide, Van Milligen said its a good opportunity to consider establishing an endowment fund or to review investment portfolios.
For those able to give — or willing to consider giving more — she added that there is never an inopportune time to find out more about local nonprofit organizations, their needs and how to make an impact through donating or volunteering.
“Financial downturns always hurt the nonprofit community and lend an amount of uncertainty,” Van Milligen said. “It’s a good reminder that it’s important to continue to support the organizations you love.”
Hutton added that word of mouth in the community is strong. For nonprofit organizations, sometimes all it takes is making the ask.
“When somebody is in need, whether its monetarily or needing food, if they get the word out and ask, our community is awesome about emptying their cupboards and giving what they can,” she said. “Sometimes, it’s just a matter of asking.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.