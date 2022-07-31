Ron Avery saw an opportunity to help families like his.

When he lost two of his siblings to cancer — his sister Julie in 1982 and his brother James in 2015 — he founded Avery Foundation. The Dubuque-based organization provides funding to cover incurred financial hardships resulting from out-of-town treatments for loved ones.

