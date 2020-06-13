The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Caitlin C. Shelton, 21, of Waukon, was arrested at 2:56 a.m. Friday at 2133 Central Ave. No. 3, on a charge of domestic assault-first offense. Court documents state she assaulted Marshon M. Crowder, 21, at his residence, where she was arrested.
- Charles W. McDowell, 36, no permanent address, was arrested at 10:31 p.m. Thursday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center, 770 Iowa St., on a warrant charging voluntary absence from custody. Court documents state that he failed to return to the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. on June 11.