Dubuque Metropolitan Area Solid Waste Agency will set up two glass recycling drop-off containers in Dubuque early next year — and the city will not have to pay for either.
Dubuque City Council members included $10,000 in this fiscal year’s budget for the purchase and installation of one container. But, according to DMASWA Chairman and Council Member Ric Jones, agency officials discovered that the state requires landfills to offer glass recycling collection on site.
“So, this is the agency’s responsibility, not the City of Dubuque’s,” Jones said.
City officials had planned to put a collection container at the Municipal Services Center, 925 Kerper Court. The agency agreed to do that, as well as host the drop-off site at the landfill.
Under the plan, the agency will purchase the two containers and construct a bunker at the landfill to hold the glass until it can be picked up. The agency has an agreement with Ripple Glass, of Kansas City, Mo., to collect the glass free of charge.
The agency intends to apply for a state grant to cover the cost of purchasing the containers. Those grants will be awarded in January. If that effort is unsuccessful, the agency will cover the cost.
City Public Works Director John Klostermann said the agency also will establish an agreement with the city to relocate recycling containers formerly located at the former Flexsteel Industries Inc. site at 3400 Jackson St. to the Municipal Services Center. This will create a one-stop, drop-off site on city property, with video surveillance, lighting and easier access.
“They’ll be open 24 hours per day, with cameras to look on,” he said.
That proposal sat better with Scott Dittmer, the owner of Dittmer Recycling, of Dubuque, who has long been vocally opposed to glass recycling.
“You’re solving a few other problems that existed,” he said. “The Flexsteel facility was terrible. The stuff that was dropped off there was a mess, so that’s a huge plus.”
But Dittmer remains concerned that city residents will not understand the change and incorrectly start putting glass into their single-stream recycling bins at home.
“On education, you can’t do enough,” he said.
The plan also could be a revenue generator for the landfill. A new fee of $30 per ton would be added for clean glass brought to the drop-off locations from outside the agency’s service area. Klostermann said the City of Galena, Ill., already has voiced interest.
Dittmer as well as Paul Schultz, of Green Dubuque, have been critical of glass recycling because they said that, when transportation is factored in, it actually has a negative environmental impact.
To that point, Dittmer recommended that agency officials look at an agreement with Strategic Materials, located in Delavan, Wis. — much closer than Ripple Glass in K.C.
Klostermann said he would look into it and that the agreement with Ripple Glass can be canceled with 30-day notice.